'Heinous Incel Nonsense': Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Blasts His 'Abhorrent' Post About Giving Taylor Swift a Child Following Her Kamala Harris Endorsement
Elon Musk’s daughter won’t stand for his “creepy” behavior.
After the SpaceX founder shared a bizarre tweet about giving Taylor Swift a child following her endorsement of Kamala Harris, Vivian Jenna Wilson took to social media to slam her father’s behavior.
“I saw ‘the tweet’. Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” Wilson, who is one of the six children Musk shares with ex-wife and author Justine Musk, wrote.
“I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem,” she added. “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”
The transgender daughter of the billionaire was referencing Elon’s remark, which stated, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”
The tweet referenced how the pop star, 34, signed her endorsement message, “Childless Cat Lady,” referring to J.D. Vance’s former controversial statement.
While Elon has shown his disdain for Taylor’s upload, Vivian celebrated the celeb’s decision to share such a political message with her millions of fans.
“The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better,” she stated. “Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue.”
The 20-year-old noted, “I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it’s incredibly self-evident.”
In addition to Vivian blasting her father for his comment about Taylor, many others echoed her thoughts on social media.
“So creepy,” one person penned, as another said, “A restraining order has never been more imminent.”
“Elon showing the world that he’s a misogynistic pig. Elon never fails to show the world who he really is,” a third user declared, while a fourth added, “This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange. It’s not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling.”
“Walk up to Travis Kelce and tell him that, then see what happens,” one more individual stated, referring to the blonde beauty’s 6’5” 250-pound boyfriend.
As OK! previously reported, Taylor shared her support for Kamala just hours after the first presidential debate wrapped up on Tuesday, September 10.
"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she began.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
The Grammy winner then announced, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.”