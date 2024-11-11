Who Are Elon Musk's 3 Baby Mamas and 12 Children? Everything to Know About His Growing Family
Elon Musk Was Married to Justine Wilson
Elon Musk wed Justine Wilson in 2000, years after they met at Queen's University, where she majored in English Literature.
Musk and Wilson welcomed six kids before their 2008 divorce.
Elon Musk and Justine Wilson Share 6 Kids
In 2002, Nevada Alexander Musk — Elon's first child with Justine — was born. However, he died ten weeks later due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) after being deprived of oxygen for an extended period.
The Canadian author wrote an essay for Marie Claire to reflect on the loss.
"I buried my feelings ... coping with Nevada's death by making my first visit to an IVF clinic less than two months later. Elon and I planned to get pregnant again as swiftly as possible," said Justine in 2010.
Within five years after Nevada's passing, the then-couple continuously expanded their family.
In 2004, Elon and Justine welcomed twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk — the former legally changed her name from Xavier Musk and gender as she no longer wanted to be related to the Tesla CEO.
Two years after the twins arrived, they added triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian to their family.
Elon Musk Moved on With Grimes
Elon surprised attendees at the 2018 Met Gala when he arrived with his then-girlfriend, Grimes. They continued dating for years until the SpaceX mogul revealed they broke up in September 2021.
In the months that followed, Elon and Grimes were embroiled in legal disputes amid their respective attempts to become the primary parent of their kids.
The 36-year-old "Shinigami Eyes" singer debuted her new romance with DJ Anyma in March.
Elon Musk Welcomed 3 Kids With Grimes
Throughout Elon and Grimes' messy relationship, they welcomed three children and created a buzz due to the names they gave to them.
In May 2020, their daughter X AE A-XII, originally called X Æ A-12, was born. They decided to change and update the characters as the name violated a California law that requires a birth certificate to only have the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language.
Elon and Grimes had another baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021.
Before they called it quits for good, a book review published by The New York Times in September 2023 confirmed the tech giant welcomed his third child, named Techno Mechanicus, with Grimes.
Elon Musk Fathered Shivon Zilis' Twins
Weeks before Grimes' second daughter arrived, Elon and Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed their twins, Strider and Azure, in November 2021.
Elon Musk Had Another Child With Shivon Zilis
In June 2024, Bloomberg reported that Elon and Shivon had a third child together. The 53-year-old later confirmed the news to Page Six, saying "all our friends and family" were aware of it.