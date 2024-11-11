Who Are Elon Musk's 3 Baby Mamas and 12 Children? Everything to Know About His Growing Family

In 2002, Nevada Alexander Musk — Elon's first child with Justine — was born. However, he died ten weeks later due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) after being deprived of oxygen for an extended period.

The Canadian author wrote an essay for Marie Claire to reflect on the loss.

"I buried my feelings ... coping with Nevada's death by making my first visit to an IVF clinic less than two months later. Elon and I planned to get pregnant again as swiftly as possible," said Justine in 2010.

Within five years after Nevada's passing, the then-couple continuously expanded their family.

In 2004, Elon and Justine welcomed twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk — the former legally changed her name from Xavier Musk and gender as she no longer wanted to be related to the Tesla CEO.

Two years after the twins arrived, they added triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian to their family.