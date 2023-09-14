"In 2016, you said that Caitlyn Jenner, who was trans, could use the women's restroom at Trump Tower," she recalled. "You allowed biological men to compete in the Miss Universe pageant at the time, which you owned. A lot has changed since 2016. Have you?"

"Yeah well, I have, but look, I knew Caitlyn Jenner. This was this is very much like the same subject [of COVID]…This was brand new. This was a brand new subject…It hadn't exploded," he reasoned of why he wasn't more strict. "I mean, nobody talked about it, really. But I'm the one that wouldn't allow it in the military. That was a big move. I wouldn't allow it in the military — I ended it in the military."