Megyn Kelly Grills Donald Trump on Transgender Issues After He Allowed Caitlyn Jenner to Use Women's Restroom at Trump Tower
Megyn Kelly left no stone unturned in her interview with Donald Trump.
In their chat, which aired on Thursday, September 14, the journalist brought up the issues at hand with the transgender community and questioned the ex-POTUS' stance.
"In 2016, you said that Caitlyn Jenner, who was trans, could use the women's restroom at Trump Tower," she recalled. "You allowed biological men to compete in the Miss Universe pageant at the time, which you owned. A lot has changed since 2016. Have you?"
"Yeah well, I have, but look, I knew Caitlyn Jenner. This was this is very much like the same subject [of COVID]…This was brand new. This was a brand new subject…It hadn't exploded," he reasoned of why he wasn't more strict. "I mean, nobody talked about it, really. But I'm the one that wouldn't allow it in the military. That was a big move. I wouldn't allow it in the military — I ended it in the military."
Kelly then asked Trump directly whether he believes "biological men who say that they're trans [should] be allowed in women's restrooms, women's locker rooms, women's prisons and women's spaces?"
"My stance on that is really pretty much what I had in the military," he replied, prompting the podcast host to ask for more clarification.
"So no? So they shouldn’t?" she questioned, to which he said, "Yeah, that's been my stance."
"I knew Caitlyn was Bruce. I know Bruce. Bruce was a great athlete and a very handsome person, very handsome guy, and all of a sudden Bruce is Caitlyn. And I said, 'What's this all that this about?'" he spilled. "This was a brand new subject too, just like we talked about the pandemic. [It] was a subject that nobody knew anything about."
"I don't think I've changed," he explained when asked if he's "reserved" his opinion. "I think at the beginning, it was such a small subject, nobody really thought about it. But then with time you change. Where I probably took the hardest line was on the military."
The TV star concluded their talk about the transgender community by asking the former commander-in-chief, "Can a man become a woman?"
"In my opinion, you have a man, you have a woman, I think part of it is birth. Can the man give birth? No, although they'll come up with some answer to that also," he replied. "I heard just the other day, they have a way that now the man can give birth. No, I would say. Yeah, I’ll continue my stance on that."