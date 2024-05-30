Donald Trump Considers White House Advisory Role for Elon Musk If Elected for Second Term, Sources Claim
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly floated a possible advisory role for Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk if he were elected president for a second term.
Musk and Trump have had a rollercoaster of a relationship over the years. Back in 2022, the former president called the owner of X "another bulls--- artist," while the South African billionaire called for the GOP leader to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset."
However, according to outlets, the two billionaires have had several phone calls since March as the presumptive Republican nominee looks to court Musk as a powerful donor to his campaign.
Several anonymous sources familiar with the conversations claim that the two have discussed policies such as immigration, a topic Musk has become more and more vocal about in recent months.
When Musk acquired Twitter, renaming it X, in 2022, he reinstated Trump’s account, which was banned after the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021. The 52-year-old billionaire has since asked the former president to be more active on X, according to the outlet, though Trump has largely stuck to sharing his thoughts on Truth Social, an X alternative mostly filled with conservatives and Trump supporters.
After meeting Musk at billionaire Nelson Peltz’s estate, the ex-prez told CNBC: “I’ve been friendly with him over the years," referring to the Tesla CEO. "I helped him when I was president. I helped him. I’ve liked him.”
Trump in March said he and Musk “obviously have opposing views on a minor subject called electric cars”, with Trump opposing ramping up electric vehicle production and supporting tariffs against foreign EV manufacturing.
Walter Isaacson, who shadowed Musk and interviewed him for two years to gather material for his book, claimed that in December 2016, the entrepreneur held a private meeting with Trump to see if was capable of leading the country.
The author claimed Musk was "baffled" by Trump's comments about brands like Tesla and NASA.
"He seems kind of nuts, but he may turn out OK," Musk said of the former commander-in-chief after their gathering.
As OK! previously reported, the embattled ex-president was found guilty of all 34 felony charges in the New York hush money trial for falsifying business documents connected to $130,000 that was sent to former lawyer Michael Cohen just prior to the 2016 election.
Throughout the six-week trial, the politician repeatedly claimed the case was a "sham" that had been orchestrated by the Biden administration to interfere in his 2024 election campaign.
Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged and found guilty.