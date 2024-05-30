Donald Trump Considers White House Advisory Role for Elon Musk If Elected for Second Term, Sources Claim

Musk and Trump have had a rollercoaster of a relationship over the years. Back in 2022, the former president called the owner of X "another bulls--- artist," while the South African billionaire called for the GOP leader to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset."

However, according to outlets, the two billionaires have had several phone calls since March as the presumptive Republican nominee looks to court Musk as a powerful donor to his campaign.

Several anonymous sources familiar with the conversations claim that the two have discussed policies such as immigration, a topic Musk has become more and more vocal about in recent months.