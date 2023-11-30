Elon Musk Admits He Contemplated Suicide at Age 12 After Battling 'Demons of the Mind'

"It is all pointless? Why not just commit suicide? Why exist?" he admitted of his thoughts at the time, noting he had been reading German philosophy books that made him “quite depressed."

However, after he began reading Douglas Adams’ book The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, he changed his mind. "My motivation then was, well, my life is really finite … but if we can expand the scope and scale of consciousness then we are better able to figure out what questions to ask about the answer that is the universe and maybe we can find out what is the meaning of life," he said.