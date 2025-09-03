Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Vivian Wilson Reveals She's Broke in Shocking Confession Despite Dad's Billionaire Status

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Wilson claimed she’s broke amid her estrangement from her father. “People assume I have a lot of money,” Wilson shared in a new interview. “I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.”

Vivian Wilson Lives With Roommates

Source: @vivllainous/Instagram Vivian Wilson said she has 'no desire to be superrich.'

Wilson revealed she lives with three roommates since it is “cheaper.” “My mom is rich, right?” she said. “But obviously the other one… is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.” While she has affluent parents, Wilson insisted she has no “desire to be superrich.”

Vivian Wilson Considers Herself 'Fortunate'

Source: @vivllainous/Instagram Vivian Wilson said she is 'more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.'

“I can afford food,” she continued. “I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.” Although she may not be focused on money, Wilson admitted she was brought up in a well-to-do environment since she went to a “private high school filled with nepo babies.” Wilson cut off Musk in 2022 after she petitioned to change her gender and name. Musk was not supportive of her transition, and he has been vocal about his lack of support, going as far as to claim Wilson was “killed by the woke-minded virus.” After becoming estranged from Musk, Wilson has not held back in her opinion on her father, publicly calling him out as a “pathetic man-child."

Vivian Wilson Is 'Not Very Good at Being Famous'

Source: @vivllainous/Instagram Vivian Wilson revealed she 'fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person.'

While she recently landed a Teen Vogue cover, Wilson claimed she’s “not very good at being famous.” “I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person,” she detailed. “There was a moment literally right before I became famous where no one knew who I was. It was amazing. Everyone treated me as a regular person. I kind of miss that. But I also like being famous.” “I guess I’m kind of indifferent to it,” she added. “But I like the fact that it makes me money.”

Vivian Wilson Addresses Elon Musk Giving a Nazi Salute

Source: MEGA Vivian Wilson insisted her father, Elon Musk, gave a Nazi salute at a rally prior to the 2024 election.