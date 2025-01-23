or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Laura Ingraham
OK LogoPolitics

'People Are in Denial': Laura Ingraham Ridiculed for Defending Elon Musk's 'Awkward' Salute at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Composite photo of Laura Ingraham and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Laura Ingraham defended Elon Musk on Fox News.

By:

Jan. 23 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fox News host Laura Ingraham defended Elon Musk after the billionaire went viral on social media for appearing to perform a Nazi salute after Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

Musk found himself at the center of a heated debate online following two back-to-back hand gestures he made at Trump's inauguration.

The MAGA billionaire expressed his gratitude by placing his hand on his chest and extending it outward with his palm facing down.

Article continues below advertisement
laura ingraham denial ridiculed defending elon musk awkward salute
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk gave what looked like a Nazi salute.

Article continues below advertisement

On the Wednesday, January 22, edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host scoffed at the idea that Musk gave a nod to Nazis.

"Now, we all know that Elon Musk is excited about the Trump agenda and that he’s prone to sudden wild gesticulations," she said. "Kinda funny. And that is what the grasping, gasping resistance grabs onto."

Ingraham said these criticisms of Musk are "really just another sign that we’ve won they’re out of ideas."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MichyZl9859/X
Article continues below advertisement

Several critics took to social media to point out how Ingraham was previously accused of using the same Nazi salute at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the Fox News host's show, which features Musk's gesture and wrote: "These fascist f------ always pull this s--- in broad daylight and pretend they didn't do it. Laura Ingraham got away with it last time, and now Elon Musk did it, and he'll get away with it, too. It's early days still in Trump's neo-Nazi America and too many people are in denial."

Another X user commented: "It’s a Nazi salute. Everybody knows it. Laura Ingraham knew it. Elon Musk knows it."

A third person joked: "Remember when Elon Musk tried to hex America with a secret Nazi salute at the inauguration of 25? No, no, you’re thinking of Laura Ingraham in 16. No, that one was — haha, awkward, how much of our lives were spent battling such evil! It all just runs together."

MORE ON:
Laura Ingraham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
laura ingraham denial ridiculed defending elon musk awkward salute
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk helped Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Musk's ex and mother of three of his children, Grimes, took to her former partner's social media platform on Tuesday, January 21, to respond to critics scolding her over the now-infamous gesture the Tesla billionaire made.

The 36-year-old pop star informed her followers she was "happy to denounce Nazi-ism" and "the far alt-right" but found it unfair she was being ridiculed over her ex's choices and behaviors.

"Would that help clear things up?" the mom-of-three — who shares X AE AXII, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, with Musk, 53 — asked in a tweet on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news denied rumors laura ingraham will be fired pp
Source: MEGA

Laura Ingraham is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Musk leaned into the accusations that his Monday salute was a "Sieg heil" gesture with a series of Nazi puns on X.

"Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations!" Musk wrote Thursday, referring to German Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess.

He also shared "some people will Goebbels anything down," referencing Joseph Goebbels, the deeply antisemitic Nazi propaganda minister who organized the 1938 Kristallnacht assault on the Jewish people.

"Bet you did nazi that coming," Musk added at the end, with a laughter emoji.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.