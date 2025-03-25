Elton John, 78, Admits He Cried for 45 Minutes as He Thought About His Mortality: I Don't 'Have Much Time Left' 

John — who releases a new album titled Who Believes In Angels? on April 4 — reflected on the emotional experience he had practicing his new song with collaborator and U.S. folk singer Brandi Carlile. Longtime producer Bernie Taupin gave him the lyrics, "When this old world is done with me," and the meaning behind them caused the singer to break down.

“I get to the chorus and of course it's about my death. And when you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, ‘How much time have I got left?’" the five-time Grammy Award winner admitted on the "Smartless" podcast. “And you've got children, you've got a wonderful husband, you just think about mortality. And so when I got to the chorus, I just broke down for 45 minutes and it's all on film.”

The artist was referring to footage in his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which was released in October 2024 on Disney+. The movie tracks his 50-year career in music as he gets ready for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.