Elton John, 77, Admits His 2 Young Sons 'Worry About My Mortality' After Singer's String of Health Complications
Elton John discusses the ups and downs of life in his new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.
The film premiered on Friday, September 6, at the Toronto International Film Festival and features the iconic singer reflecting on his career, family and more.
While talking about his and husband David Furnish's two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, the Grammy winner admitted the tots are aware he's up there in age.
"They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality," the "Rocket Man" crooner spilled. "Not so much David, but me... [My sons] love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, [and] I would love to be around forever."
"I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know," he said. "So that's why I want to use the best time — the best of my time — while I'm around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious."
The superstar's doc premiered several months after he retired from touring and experienced a string of health woes.
Most recently, the dad-of-two revealed he had a "severe eye infection" over the summer that left him with "only limited vision in one eye."
"I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," the musician shared earlier this month.
"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," John concluded. "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
In addition, the pianist was hospitalized last year after falling and had knee surgery this spring.
John also sparked concerns while shopping at Sugarkikz in France in July, as after he was told their was no restroom in the store, he peed into a plastic bottle. Shop owner Ryan Sukkar told a news outlet he was "shocked and frustrated" over the incident.
The England native allegedly got several drops of urine on the floor and asked for a towel to clean up after himself.
John also battled prostate cancer.
People reported on John's documentary.