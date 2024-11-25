Elton John Reveals He's Blind in Right Eye Due to Infection: 'It Kind of Floored Me'

Almost two months After Elton John revealed he suffered an eye infection that left him with "limited vision in one eye," the singer shared that things have gotten worse since then.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside,” the singer, 77, said while chatting with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday, November 25. “I unfortunately lost my eye sight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France,” the musician continued. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.”

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay,” John added, “but I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”