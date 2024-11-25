Elton John Reveals He's Blind in Right Eye Due to Infection: 'It Kind of Floored Me'
Almost two months After Elton John revealed he suffered an eye infection that left him with "limited vision in one eye," the singer shared that things have gotten worse since then.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside,” the singer, 77, said while chatting with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday, November 25. “I unfortunately lost my eye sight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France,” the musician continued. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.”
“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay,” John added, “but I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”
The "Cold Heart" artist said he's "taking an initiative" to treat his eye problems, but it's "never fortunate for anything like this to happen."
“It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything,” he shared of his struggles.
Still, John, who shares sons Zachary and Elijah with husband David Furnish, is optimistic about what the future holds.
“I’m so proud of the documentary. I’m proud of my sons. I’m proud of my attitude towards myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and I’m very grateful," he added while promoting the flick Elton John: Never Too Late.
The film, which begins streaming on December 13 on Disney+, will look into the performer's 50-year career before his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in 2022.
As OK! previously reported, John spoke about his vision issues in September.
“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” the dad-of-two shared in a statement via Instagram at the time. "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
He continued, "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
Despite his health woes, Furnish believes his husband will stick around for eternity.
“I don’t think it’s a conversation you want to have with your children. I don’t want to plant that seed in their mind,” Furnish said about John's age. “Elton’s been through a lot, but he’s also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He’s a strong man, and he’s a healer. He’ll probably outlive me. He’s just so tough.”
"Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only dreamed of," the director said. "Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly... And then we had our sons, and then that whole reality takes place."