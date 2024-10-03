Elton John Jokes 'There's Not Much of Me Left' as He Reflects on His Missing Organs: 'I'm Still Here'
Elton John, known for his larger-than-life performances, proved that his humor is just as enduring as his music.
At the New York City Film Festival premiere of his documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which is directed by R. J. Cutler, on Tuesday, October 1, the legendary musician joked about his long list of health battles.
"To be honest with you, there's not much of me left," John, who attended the event with his husband, David Furnish, quipped. "I don't have tonsils, adenoids, or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here."
Despite the personal struggles he is currently facing, the 77-year-old icon went on to show his appreciation for his family, including his partner and their sons.
"I want to thank David and Zachary and Elijah for making me the happiest man in the world. I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had our children. I've never felt happiness like I have now," he expressed.
John also assured fans that even though he stopped performing, his passion for music remains intact. However, there is one aspect of his life that he wants to prioritize more than anything else.
"As you know, I decided to stop touring because I've done all there is to do, to play. I've succeeded. I've been there and I've done it. But the most important thing in my life now is my family," he mentioned.
"I found utopia and I'm so thrilled," the “Tiny Dancer” singer added.
Despite Furnish's husband recent eye infection and other existing health woes, he still believes that John is “as strong as an ox.”
“He rarely cancels shows. He’s a strong man, and he’s a healer. He’ll probably outlive me. He’s just so tough,” he said early in September. "Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only dreamed of.”
"Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly... And then we had our sons, and then that whole reality takes place," he added.
John just wants to be around forever for his loved ones.
"They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality," the "Rocket Man" crooner spilled during the Toronto International Film Festival. "Not so much David, but me... [My sons] love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, [and] I would love to be around forever."