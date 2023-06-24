OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Elvis Presley
OK LogoNEWS

Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Claims Singer Committed Suicide: 'He Just Couldn't Take it Any More'

elvis
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 24 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Elvis Presley's stepbrother recently spilled some unsavory details about the King of Rock and Roll's past.

"He premeditated taking the medications that killed him," David Stanley alleged in Elvis' Women, a new Amazon Prime documentary that came out in May.

Article continues below advertisement
elvis
Source: mega

"Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn't take it any more," Stanley added.

The 85-year-old shared that the father-of-one "couldn't carry on" as worries consumed him that his alleged relationships with underage girls would be made public.

Article continues below advertisement

"His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick," Stanley said, adding it was a "miracle" the singer-songwriter wasn’t "busted" for his suspected crimes.

The member of the rockstar's "entourage" claimed to be at Graceland Presley died of a heart attack due to drug overdose in August 1977.

elvis
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"He got away with things most people didn't, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off [of] you," the stepsibling concluded.

Elvis' Women shared interviews of multiple women who claimed the "Can't Help Falling in Love" crooner pursued them at a young age as well as diving into Presley's complicated relationship with his wife Priscilla Presley.

MORE ON:
Elvis Presley

Elvis married Priscilla, who was 11 years younger, in 1967. In 1968, the couple had daughter Lisa Marie Presley and then split in 1973.

As OK! previously reported, the infamous marriage will be depicted in Sofia Coppola's upcoming film Priscilla, based on Priscilla's memoir Elvis and Me, though officials at the Elvis estate are not happy with the new film.

Article continues below advertisement
elvis
Source: mega

Officials claimed the movie, starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, was a "money grab," that was "produced without the Estate's knowledge or consent."

"It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it's not what Graceland looks like," they said, adding that Coppola did a "horrible" job.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

While the estate slammed the rendition, Priscilla herself only had positive things to say about the film that will debut in October.

"I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola," she said. "She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.