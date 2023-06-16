Priscilla Presley Insists Elvis 'Would Be Proud' of Settlement With Riley Keough After Lisa Marie's 'Devastating' Passing

Priscilla Presley is patting herself on the back for a job well done after settling her court battle with granddaughter Riley Keough over late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

After reaching a settlement in May, the 78-year-old expressed in a declaration filed Wednesday, June 14, in Los Angeles that her late husband, Elvis Presley, would be happy with where she and Riley now stand after battling over Lisa Marie’s estate following her passing in January.