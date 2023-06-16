Priscilla Presley Insists Elvis 'Would Be Proud' of Settlement With Riley Keough After Lisa Marie's 'Devastating' Passing
Priscilla Presley is patting herself on the back for a job well done after settling her court battle with granddaughter Riley Keough over late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.
After reaching a settlement in May, the 78-year-old expressed in a declaration filed Wednesday, June 14, in Los Angeles that her late husband, Elvis Presley, would be happy with where she and Riley now stand after battling over Lisa Marie’s estate following her passing in January.
"My daughter's passing was both devastating and heartbreaking," Priscilla wore in documents obtained by a news outlet. "We have learned that the fans realize that we are 'Just a Family.' Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa's wishes are what are most important to all of us."
"My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family," Priscilla continued after challenging the validity of a 2016 amendment made to her daughter’s will that she only learned about after the singer died at 54 following a cardiac arrest.
The declaration Priscilla filed was in support of a motion that would seal the petition Riley previously filed to approve the pair's settlement agreement. The grandmother-granddaughter duo reached a settlement in May, and Riley petitioned the court to approve the settlement agreement on Monday, June 12, in Los Angeles.
Priscilla emphasized in her docs that the original petition she filed in January — in which she flagged issues with the trust amendment that removed her and Lisa Marie’s business manager as trustees, replacing them with Riley and Benjamin Keough — was a means of staying on board as the co-trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate.
Benjamin died in 2020 after taking his own life.
However, she argued that her attempt was "misconstrued" as “a 'fight' over my beloved daughter's trust." According to Priscilla, she was simply trying to "resolve all potential uncertainty" surrounding the interpretation of the trust.
Priscilla also revealed she fired the law firm that filed the January petition.
As OK! reported, Riley will serve as the sole trustee of her late mother's estate, and Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twins with Michael Lockwood, Harper and Finley, will be the sub-trusts, per the settlement terms. Lisa Marie's three daughters will split 8/9 of the trust while the remaining 1/9 will be granted to Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.
Priscilla will serve as trustee of the sub-trust for her son, in addition to being given a $1 million lump-sum payment. The court documents obtained by a news outlet also indicated that Riley is to give her grandmother a $400,000 payment for legal fees.
The costs will come "at the same time as the one million payment as stated in Paragraph 6 of this Agreement," per the docs.
People obtained Priscilla's declaration and documents regarding her payment.