Riley Keough Files to Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's Estate After Settlement With Priscilla

Riley will serve as the sole trustee of her late mother's estate, and the twins will be the sub-trusts, per the settlement terms. Lisa Marie's three daughters will split 8/9 of the trust while the remaining 1/9 will be granted to Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.

Priscilla will serve as trustee of the sub-trust for her son, it was reported, as well as receive a lump sum one-time payment from the trust for an undisclosed amount.

The legal docs also confirmed that a life insurance policy existed at the time of Lisa Marie's death after OK! previously reported she took out two life insurance policies, one for $25 million and another for $10 million, to pay off her $4 million debt, owing $2.5 million to the IRS right before her passing.