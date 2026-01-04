'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Finale: Who Did Emily Choose? Inside the Shocking Cliffhanger

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Cooper's love life hangs in the balance as Emily in Paris Season 5 hits Netflix on December 18, and fans are buzzing about her future. The popular romantic drama stars Lily Collins as Emily, who juggles her professional ambitions and romantic escapades in some of the most beautiful cities in Europe. Season 5 also brings Emily's best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), into the spotlight with her own love triangle.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily's latest adventure takes her through Rome, Venice and Paris, all while working as the head of Agence Grateau's Rome office alongside her boyfriend, Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini). But as always, the season concludes with a major cliffhanger.

Article continues below advertisement

In a true Emily in Paris fashion, Emily faces several pivotal decisions that impact her career and love life. From navigating fashion disasters to dealing with rocky relationships, she encounters challenges across Italy and France. "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," Collins told Tudum ahead of Season 5. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Article continues below advertisement

While Emily's romantic life remains central to the season, Mindy also finds herself in a complicated situation with a love interest of her own.

Article continues below advertisement

How Does 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 End?

Source: CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX

According to the final episode, Emily appears more confident than ever, thriving at Agence Grateau and balancing her relationship with Marcello. Despite some bumps along the way, the couple successfully collaborates on a fashion show for Venice Fashion Week, prompting Marcello's mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), to promote him to the head of the House of Muratori. But with this exciting change comes an ultimatum: Marcello asks Emily to move back to Solitano, Italy, to build a life together. Initially flattered, Emily's excitement turns to concern when she finds a diamond ring in Marcello's bag. "It's not my life," she tells him during a romantic gondola ride. "It's a beautiful dream, but it's just not mine."

Article continues below advertisement

Do Emily and Gabriel Reignite Their Spark?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: NETFLIX

Emily's complex relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) continues throughout Season 5, leaving viewers questioning whether they'll get back together. Gabriel makes attempts to win Emily back earlier in the season but ultimately respects her newfound happiness with Marcello. As the season progresses, Emily returns to Paris to tackle issues with Marcello, where she reconnects with Gabriel. After consulting together on a work project, he takes a risk and sends Emily a postcard inviting her to Greece. However, her reply remains a mystery. "I don't know what the future holds for Gabriel and Emily," Collins explained. "Emily is supportive of his adventures and career, and she respects his journey without interfering. That kind of graceful goodbye felt deserved for the characters, and I'm not entirely sure where it will go from here."

Article continues below advertisement

What About Mindy's Love Triangle with Alfie and Nicolas?

Source: CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX

Mindy's romantic escapades also heat up this season, as she finds herself developing feelings for Emily's ex, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), during work in Rome. After a brief romantic fling, they return to Paris but grapple with the possibility of genuine feelings for each other. Things become even more complicated when Mindy's on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nicolas (Paul Forman), begs for another chance. Despite her initial desires, Mindy finds herself engaged to Nicolas, but her unresolved feelings for Alfie loom large. Their season ends with an encounter that leaves her contemplating her choices. "By the end of the season, everything really hits the fan: Mindy might be engaged, but there's still tension with Alfie," Collins shared.

What's Next for Agence Grateau?

Source: CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX