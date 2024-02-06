Miley Cyrus' Stepdad Dominic Purcell Raves Over Her 'Extraordinary Talent' While Dad Bill Ray Ignores Family and Grammys Drama
Though Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus don't appear to be on great terms, the "Flowers" singer has all the support from her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her new husband, Dominic Purcell.
On the night of the 2024 Grammys, the actor posted a backstage photo with Tish and raved over her daughter's talent.
"66th #music #grammys #awards. A knew [sic] experience for me for sure….Sharing the moment with the wife. @tishcyruspurcell and her beautiful daughter Miles @mileycyrus who’s up for a 'thousand awards' such an extraordinary talent," he wrote alongside the photo.
"To the hottest woman on earth my stunningly beautiful wife. What would we all do without you. Humbled to be around you both. … love u ❤️❤️," the Prison Break alum, 53, added.
Tish, 56, commented on the upload, "My supportive husband…. I love you ❤️."
It was at the Sunday, February 4, event that Miley, 31, omitted her own father in an acceptance speech.
However, the "Achey Breaky Heart" crooner ignored the drama, posting a video with new wife Firerose backstage at a concert on Monday, February 5. The next day, Billy Ray and his spouse shared a cuddled up photo alongside the telling caption, "Love is the answer. ❤️."
As OK! reported, the Hannah Montana costars allegedly had a falling out after Tish and Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2022.
"Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done," a source told a news outlet at the time. "It has really escalated and they are not on good terms."
"There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage," the source explained. "Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology."
Meanwhile, Billy Ray and Tish's split also took a toll on their other kids Braison and Noah, who sided with the patriarch.
In fact, a separate source claimed Braison and Noah didn't "approve" of Dominic, which is why they didn't attend their wedding.
"Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose," the insider shared. "Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through."