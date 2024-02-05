Miley Cyrus slammed ex-husband Liam Hemsworth by changing up the lyrics to her hit song "Flowers" during her performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

While singing the words "I didn't wanna leave you," she added "but I did," and after saying "I didn't wanna fight" she quipped, "but we did," seemingly referencing her tumultuous split from the Hunger Games actor.