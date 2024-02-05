Miley Cyrus Shades Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth After First Grammy Win
Miley Cyrus slammed ex-husband Liam Hemsworth by changing up the lyrics to her hit song "Flowers" during her performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.
While singing the words "I didn't wanna leave you," she added "but I did," and after saying "I didn't wanna fight" she quipped, "but we did," seemingly referencing her tumultuous split from the Hunger Games actor.
Following the performance, fans of the Hannah Montana star took to social media to praise her for shading her ex and supposedly "winning the breakup" after earning her first-ever Grammy for a song rumored to be about their high profile divorce.
"Miley Cyrus stood up there on stage and said 'f--- you liam hemsworth' with her whole chest, like that man should never show his face in LA again," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and another chimed in, "If I were liam hemsworth i would feel defeated for very good reason."
Another X user penned, "Miley Cyrus should have dropped Liam's name while singing that song," to which another fan jokingly replied, "He’s not Hemsworth it."
Although Cyrus didn't name-drop her famous ex-husband at the award show, she did gush over seeing Grammy presenter and music legend Mariah Carey on stage, calling the moment "just too iconic."
Cyrus revealed she'd been stuck in traffic due to the rain and had been worried she wouldn't make it in time.
"I could've missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey," she quipped. "I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything."
The "Party in the USA" singer also noted that she wanted to tell a story that she hadn't been planning on telling, but felt like she had to because Carey was there on stage with her.
"So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck," she said.
"He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn't gonna capture this beautiful butterfly," she continued. "And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose."
"This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly," she added. "Thank you."