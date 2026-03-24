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Emily Ratajkowski Faces Backlash for Private Jet Photo After Criticism of Blue Origin Flight

photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski faced backlash after posting a private jet photo.

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March 24 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski shared an Instagram post that featured her posing inside a luxurious private jet.

The model, known for her outspoken views, referred to her athleisure wear as her "uniform" in the sponsored post shared on February 17.

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image of Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo aboard a private jet.
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo aboard a private jet.

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Criticism arose from an industry insider who labeled Ratajkowski a "hypocrite." The model previously condemned Blue Origin's 2025 space flight, calling it "disgusting." She voiced concerns regarding the mission, which she claimed was "built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet."

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image of Critics called the model hypocritical due to past environmental comments.
Source: MEGA

Critics called the model hypocritical due to past environmental comments.

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In April 2025, Ratajkowski expressed her disdain for the space mission, which included notable passengers like Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sánchez, journalist Gayle King, and singer Katy Perry.

She posted a now-deleted TikTok video stating, “That’s end times s----. Like, this is beyond parody.”

Ratajkowski urged her followers to consider the environmental implications of the resources utilized for such ventures.

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image of The model previously condemned a Blue Origin space flight.
Source: MEGA

The model previously condemned a Blue Origin space flight.

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Critics quickly took to social media to express their views. One user commented, “Did you see all the pics floating around today of @emrata photographing herself boarding private jets? Hypocrite trash.”

Another user challenged her authority to critique the space mission, questioning her own environmental impact due to frequent private jet use.

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Responding to the criticism, King addressed detractors, stating, “We’ve had some cranky Yankees and haters. I’ve heard you. I’m not going to let you steal our joy.” She emphasized the mission's significance for young women and boys.

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image of Social media users questioned Emily Ratajkowski's environmental stance.
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Social media users questioned Emily Ratajkowski's environmental stance.

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Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist involved in the mission, also spoke out during a post-launch press conference. "I wish those who are criticizing the mission could read the messages in my inbox," she stated, highlighting the positive support from many.

This controversy raises questions about celebrity responsibility and the environmental implications of their lifestyles. Ratajkowski's dual identity as a model and activist has become a focal point for discussions on sustainability in celebrity culture.

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