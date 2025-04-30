Katy Perry Feels Like 'a Human Piñata' After 'Unhinged and Unhealed' Naysayers Mocked Her Blue Origin Spaceflight

The clip featured a billboard located in Times Square in New York City. Fans of Perry purchased the ad to honor her as she embarks on The Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in Mexico City on April 23.

The digital message on the billboard read , “Congratulations on the opening week of the tour. We are so proud of you and your magical journey. And we love you to the moon and back! Know that you are safe, seen and celebrated. We’ll see you around the world, this is just the beginning! From your worldwide cats!”

“I’m so grateful for you guys,” Perry wrote. “We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!”

She continued, “Please know I am ok, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me. My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.”