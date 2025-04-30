Katy Perry Feels Like 'a Human Piñata' After 'Unhinged and Unhealed' Naysayers Mocked Her Blue Origin Spaceflight
Katy Perry finally clapped back at those who criticized her Blue Origin flight to space on April 14. After weeks of backlash, the singer posted a lengthy statement under a video from an Instagram fan page.
The clip featured a billboard located in Times Square in New York City. Fans of Perry purchased the ad to honor her as she embarks on The Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in Mexico City on April 23.
The digital message on the billboard read, “Congratulations on the opening week of the tour. We are so proud of you and your magical journey. And we love you to the moon and back! Know that you are safe, seen and celebrated. We’ll see you around the world, this is just the beginning! From your worldwide cats!”
The kind gesture led Perry to unleash on the naysayers who slammed her all-female spaceflight with Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen.
“I’m so grateful for you guys,” Perry wrote. “We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!”
She continued, “Please know I am ok, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me. My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.”
The “Firework” singer went on to say how those online tried to make her feel like “a human Piñata,” adding, “I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”
Perry detailed how her loyal fans have motivated her to push through the hate, especially with her tour in order. “What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that I’m not perfect," she said.
She concluded, “I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary. I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and I sometimes fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS.”
While Perry’s tour has just begun, her last show will be in December in Abu Dhabi.