Emily Ratajkowski’s Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Women: Report

One of the anonymous women, who reportedly came from a lower income background, claimed she was only 17 years old when Bear-McClard contacted her on Instagram, and he later offered her a role in his movie Good Time. According to the aspiring actress, the day of filming, she ended up naked, standing in front of nearly a dozen male cast and crew members, including Josh and Benny Safdie. To make matters worse, she allegedly was made to do a scene with an actor who had recently been released from prison just before being hired for the project.

In a statement made by the alleged victim, she claimed she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no.’”