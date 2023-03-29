OK Magazine
Emily Ratajkowski’s Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Women: Report

Mar. 29 2023

Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been accused by of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

According to a shocking new report, several women have come forward alleging the filmmaker of disturbing behavior.

sebastian

One of the anonymous women, who reportedly came from a lower income background, claimed she was only 17 years old when Bear-McClard contacted her on Instagram, and he later offered her a role in his movie Good Time. According to the aspiring actress, the day of filming, she ended up naked, standing in front of nearly a dozen male cast and crew members, including Josh and Benny Safdie. To make matters worse, she allegedly was made to do a scene with an actor who had recently been released from prison just before being hired for the project.

In a statement made by the alleged victim, she claimed she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no.’”

emily sebastian
Source: mega

Bear-McClard was later fired from the Safdies production company, who made clear in a statement, "The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behavior in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him.”

An additional woman, said to be 18 at the time, claimed she met the Uncut Gems creator, when he was still married to the model, over Instagram with promises of career opportunities. “Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom," the female claimed of an incident that allegedly went down at the apartment he shared with Ratajkowski.

MORE ON:
sebastian bear-mcclard
Source: OK!
The same woman claimed the father-of-one began messaging a 15-year-old girl who visited the set of the 2019 Adam Sandler film. “Sebastian appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations,” the woman recalled in a statement, referring to confronting him.

Bear-McClard and the My Body author — who share son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2 — split in 2022 after marrying in 2018.

Variety was the first to report the allegations.

OK! Logo

