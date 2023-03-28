Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Seen Out For First Time Since Supermodel's Sloppy Make Out With Harry Styles
Emily Ratajkowski's ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was seen for the first time since the supermodel was spotted making out with Harry Styles in Tokyo, Japan.
One day after footage of the rumored new flames sloppily locking lips was released on Saturday, March 25, Bear-McClard was photographed out and about in New York City with his furry friend.
Dressed in a charcoal t-shirt and a dark pair of blue jeans, the Uncut Gems producer was photographed with the exes' dog, Colombo, showing him love in an open lot. Bear-McClard kept a low-profile with a baseball hat and shades covering his eyes.
And while Bear-McClard was enjoying his one-on-one time with his pup, his ex-wife, who left him last fall after rumors of infidelity, was busy with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer across the world.
As OK! reported, Styles and Ratajkowski nearly broke the internet after they were caught packing on the PDA on the streets of Japan — where Styles was performing as part of his world tour.
Though their steamy outing together left fans' jaws on the floors, the two have apparently been getting to know each other for some time.
"They have been friendly for a while," spilled a source, as Ratajkowski was even spotted attending Styles' concert alongside his now-ex Olivia Wilde, whom he split from in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating.
Meanwhile, after Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022, she was linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and most recently Eric André — who posted a steamy naked Valentine's Day photo of the two for the loved-up holiday.
Ratajkowski has been open about her love life since leaving the father of her child, recently admitting that it's hard for her to date because "everybody knows." However, before she and Styles sparked romance rumors, the model teased during a podcast interview earlier this month that she "just started dating someone" — but refrained from revealing their identity.
"I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing," she candidly added, noting that the photographers constantly snapping her with different Hollywood men has made things difficult for her.
"It’s hard trying to casually date and then I’m photographed with someone but maybe I don’t even want to see this person again. That’s happened. I’ve been photographed with someone I’ve only hung out with twice," the 31-year-old, explained. "Or if you’re seeing multiple people at the same time, it’s pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, 'I haven’t heard from you in two days, and [I see you out with someone else]?' That just made it complicated and it gave me a lot of anxiety. That part has been hard. "
Daily Mail obtained photos of Bear-McClard's outing.