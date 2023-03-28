Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Seen Out For First Time Since Supermodel's Sloppy Make Out With Harry Styles

"I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing," she candidly added, noting that the photographers constantly snapping her with different Hollywood men has made things difficult for her.

"It’s hard trying to casually date and then I’m photographed with someone but maybe I don’t even want to see this person again. That’s happened. I’ve been photographed with someone I’ve only hung out with twice," the 31-year-old, explained. "Or if you’re seeing multiple people at the same time, it’s pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, 'I haven’t heard from you in two days, and [I see you out with someone else]?' That just made it complicated and it gave me a lot of anxiety. That part has been hard. "