Emily Ratajkowski Admits Cheating Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard 'Crossed Lines' & 'Gaslighted' Her: 'Men Are Trash!'
Emily Ratajkowski is spilling all the tea (she legally can) about her explosive divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
In a podcast interview from the Wednesday, March 8, episode of "Dear Media’s Going Mental With Eileen Kelly," the stunning model opened up about the difficulties she endured while developing the courage to leave her husband after he was labeled a "serial cheater" last year.
Ratajkowski noted that as much as she would love to provide a tell-all analysis of her relationship's demise, their are certain reasons she remains unable to at this time.
"We’re not officially divorced, so for privacy and legal reasons and all that [I can’t talk about it, either]," Ratajkowski — who filed for divorce from Bear McClard in September 2022 — explained.
"But I think one day I will talk about it. I am somebody where that’s how I process things. I think I’ll probably write about it, if anything," the My Body author added.
While Ratajkowski didn't specifically confirm cheating allegations against McClard, the 31-year-old still participated in conversation about the subject.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Eileen Kelly pointed out the public's shock that someone as flawlessly beautiful as Ratajkowski could ever get cheated on, however, the brunette bombshell simply blamed it on males as a whole.
"It was so interesting that that was the reaction to the news because I was just like…men are trash, ladies! It doesn’t matter who you are or how perfect you are or whatever," Ratajkowski expressed.
Although she shied away from definitively exposing McClard's infidelity, the Nickelodeon alum admitted there were "lines that were crossed."
"I had lines, I was very willing to [stay for a lot of things], but there are certain things…." she hinted. "I’m a very off and on person. I will literally sit with people I love — friends, family, whatever — for so long and if there’s a line that’s crossed, I’m like…ok, I’m out. For me, that was so clear [in my marriage] and it just became clearer and clearer and clearer. Which was good. It was really validating and helped me come back to myself in a way that was beautiful."
Overall, Ratajkowski confirmed it was "especially hard" to leave her husband due to the fact that they share a child — 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear — together.
While reflecting on her marriage, Ratajkowski advised listeners to "trust your instincts and gaslighting is a real thing," seemingly shading McClard in the process. "I didn’t understand that it was actually going to be so nice to come back to myself and return back to how I see the world and how I understand things and my instincts. You’ll be shocked at how much easier life is."