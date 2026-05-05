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Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little to the Imagination in Risqué Polka Dot Top While Flaunting Pouty Lips in Sizzling New Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA; @emrata/Instagarm

Emily Ratajkowski took a moment to take a provocative photo mid-car ride.

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May 5 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski proved sexiness can strike from anywhere, even in the backseat of a car.

The My Body author, 35, took a sultry mid-car ride selfie, showing off a dangerously deep V-neck polka dot top in photos posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 4.

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Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in Dangerously Deep V-Neck Top

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Photo of Emily Ratajkowski wasn't shy about flaunting her curves in new selfies.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski wasn't shy about flaunting her curves in new selfies.

The Victoria's Secret runway model left little to the imagination, flashing her cleavage as she pouted at the camera.

Ratajkowski wore her long brunette hair straight, paired with small gold hoop earrings.

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Emily Ratajkowski Often Shares Seductive Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowsk shared a close-up shot, where she pouted her lips for the camera.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowsk shared a close-up shot, where she pouted her lips for the camera.

Ratajkowski gave fans a closer view in an additional shot shared online, looking off-frame as she struck a supermodel smoulder.

It wouldn't be the most daring thing Ratajkowski posted recently; earlier last month, she dared to pose topless while on an overseas trip in Japan.

"🇯🇵! I missed you! i love you!" she captioned the set of photos.

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Emily Ratajkowski Shared Topless Photos in Japan

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to just black underwear for the racy photos.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to just black underwear for the racy photos.

Ratajkowski posed in front of a bathroom mirror in only black underwear for the NSFW snapshot, her phone covering her face while her sculpted midsection was on full display.

Her signature loose waves cascaded down her back as she showed off a slept-in bed behind her. In a split photo below, she gave fans a glimpse of a charming Tokyo alley.

Fans were obsessed with the model's daring shoot, sharing their opinions in the post's comment section.

"So lovely, free spirit and pretty," one fan said in the comments section, while another added, "Such an exquisite face. Molto bella 🔥🔥❤️❤️😍."

"So happy you're enjoying your trip to Japan! Sending love from Tokyo," a third added.

Emily Ratajkowski's Boyfriend Made an Appearance

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski went Instagram official with boyfriend Romain Gavras in February.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski went Instagram official with boyfriend Romain Gavras in February.

Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, also made a rare appearance in the upload, where his hands appeared to embrace her face as she stuck her tongue out while drinking a beverage.

Gavras and Ratajkowski were first romantically linked in November 2025, after being spotted holding hands in New York City. The pair confirmed their relationship in February, after the influencer shared photos of them celebrating Valentine's Day together.

The French film director is known for his past relationship with singer Dua Lipa, whom he split from in December 2023. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. They welcomed a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, during their four-year marriage.

Following their divorce, Ratajkowski has been linked to several A-listers, including singer Harry Styles, Pete Davidson, Eric André and DJ Orazio Rispo.

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