Chet Hanks Reveals His Childhood Neighborhood Is 'Burning to the Ground' as Pacific Palisades Wildfires Rage On
As the Pacific Palisades wildfire continues to rage on, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet confirmed the area he calls home is destroyed.
“The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn,” Chet shared to his Instagram Story. “Pray for the Palisades.”
He also added a prayer emoji to his post.
Chet is just one of many celebrities dealing with being displaced amid the horrific conditions. Heidi and Spencer Pratt, former stars of The Hills, lost their home from the fires. Spencer took to Snapchat to state he was “watching our house burn down on the security cameras.”
He also showed their house incinerating on TikTok, captioning the video: “Nightmare came true.”
As OK! reported, Ben Affleck was also seen fleeing from his recently purchased home after it was evacuated. He was en route to his ex Jennifer Garner’s home, which is three miles away from his.
President Joe Biden claimed he’s being “frequently briefed” on the wildfires and confirmed his team is “in touch with state and local officials.” He has also offered “any federal assistance that is needed” to help suppress the fire.
“Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs,” the president added. “My Administration will do everything it can to support the response.”
He concluded with urging Pacific Palisades residents and people in the surrounding areas to “stay vigilant” and “listen to local officials.”
Vice President Kamala Harris also released a statement on January 8 regarding the situation, noting that her “heart goes out all those being impacted by the devastating wildfires.”
“I was briefed earlier tonight and will continue to receive regular updates about these damaging wildfires and the coordinated efforts to contain them,” Kamala added. “I am also urging residents in the affected areas to listen to local officials, remain vigilant, and evacuate immediately if told to do so.”
Kamala went on to reassure citizens of the area that she and Joe have “mobilized federal resources to help suppress the fires, provide overhead support, and begin assisting those impacted.” “As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities,” she shared. “I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials.”