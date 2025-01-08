Chet Hanks Reveals His Childhood Neighborhood Is 'Burning to the Ground' as Pacific Palisades Wildfires Rage On

“The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn,” Chet shared to his Instagram Story. “Pray for the Palisades.”

He also added a prayer emoji to his post.

Chet is just one of many celebrities dealing with being displaced amid the horrific conditions. Heidi and Spencer Pratt, former stars of The Hills, lost their home from the fires. Spencer took to Snapchat to state he was “watching our house burn down on the security cameras.”

He also showed their house incinerating on TikTok, captioning the video: “Nightmare came true.”