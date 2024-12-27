Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage in Black Top as She Shares Glimpse Inside Her Holiday Festivities: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski is closing out December with a festive and sultry vibe, sharing a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations on Instagram.
The supermodel and actress posted a carousel of photos on December 25, captioning the festive snaps, “the rest of december! feliz navidad my friends ❤️🌲💫.”
In the first photo, the Gone Girl alum rocked a sleeveless black satin corset dress with a plunging V-neckline that highlighted her cleavage. She completed the chic look with tousled, mid-length hair and brown dangling earrings as her makeup featured sun-kissed blush, a cat-eye eyeliner and a nude lip.
Another photo offered a full-body view of her outfit before she joined Christmas dinner, while additional slides captured moments like her fireplace mantel adorned with stockings and her photo with son Sly, homemade gingerbread cookies and snapshots with friends.
One clip showed a playful side of Ratajkowski as she made snow angels with her 3-year-old son, Sylvester “Sly” Apollo Bear — whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — while dressed in a mustard-yellow winter jacket and black flared pants.
The post comes more than two years after Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard called it quits in 2022 amid rumors that he was unfaithful. Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce in September of that year.
"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” a source told People at the time.
In a candid interview last year, the iCarly alum opened up about the struggles she faced during her marriage.
"I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy," she explained. "I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK,” she said on the “Going Mental” podcast.
Ratajkowski admitted that leaving the marriage was particularly hard because she “really wanted to have that family."
Bear-McClard has since faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct. According to Variety, two women have accused him of inappropriate behavior.
"He’s a serial cheater," one insider told Page Six at the time. "It’s gross. He’s a dog."
Another source claimed to the publication that the movie producer was "begging" Ratajkowski for a second chance, but that never happened, as "she did her own digging and discovered even more s--- he did behind her back."
Despite the drama, Ratajkowksi insisted on her "High Low" podcast that she doesn't "think divorce is a sad thing."
"I love a divorce story. Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,'" she admitted. "I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce. I don’t think that’s a good way to live."