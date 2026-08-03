Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Curves in Skimpy Bikini: Hot Photos

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Emily Ratajkowski is soaking up the summer sun in style. The model and author gave fans a glimpse into her latest vacation through a series of Instagram photos, showing off several eye-catching bikini looks while enjoying time by the water.

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Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski shared a series of vacation photos featuring multiple bold bikini looks while enjoying a summer getaway.

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One standout photo featured the My Body author lounging in a striped chair, wearing a bold orange-and-black string bikini tied around her waist. She completed the beach-ready look with her signature loose waves and an orange drink in hand as she posed underneath a large striped umbrella. “julio/Ιούλιος/july,” she wrote in the post’s caption. Another snapshot showed Ratajkowski wearing a navy blue bikini covered in white polka dots. The barely-there swimsuit featured crisscross straps across her torso.

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More Racy Shots

Source: @emrata/Instagram The model posed in several swimsuits, including an orange-and-black string bikini and a navy polka-dot design.

The model also shared a dreamy nighttime photo of herself standing in clear ocean water while holding a drink. The artistic shot showed her silhouette glowing against the dark waves, adding a glamorous feel to the summer photo collection. Elsewhere in the carousel, Ratajkowski gave fans another look at her orange printed bikini while relaxing near the shore. She accessorized with a black baseball cap and layered necklaces before posing playfully for the camera. The photo dump also featured casual moments from her trip, including a poolside selfie and scenic views from the seaside location.

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Ratajkowski Embraces a New Chapter

Source: @emrata/Instagram The author previously opened up about leaving behind her ‘good girl’ image after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

While Ratajkowski has become known for confidently wearing bold swimwear, she has also been open about how her personal life has changed in recent years. Following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, the influencer reflected on moving away from her former “good girl” image and stepping into a different version of herself. In a personal essay for The Cut, Ratajkowski opened up about her dating life before marriage, explaining that she avoided casual relationships because she hoped to find lasting love. "Because I wanted to be precious. I knew that boys didn't treat girls they thought of as s--- tenderly. Boys didn't fall in love with, want forever with, raise babies with, or take care of s-----," she wrote. "I wanted to be taken care of. Desperately. I tried to be a 'good girl.' Keeping my body count low was insurance. I thought it meant no one would ever cheat on me, that I'd always be loved, happy, and safe." "None of that turned out to be true," she continued, adding she "came to resent deeply the naïveté and inequality that being a good girl left me with."

The ‘Superpower’ She Gained From the Divorce

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski said becoming a single mother helped her see herself differently and recognize her own strength.