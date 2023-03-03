Emily Ratajkowski Experiments With Fun Red Hair Color After Ending Eric André Fling: Photo
While Emily Ratajkowski explores all of her options as a single lady, she's also playing around with her tresses, showing off a new hue via an Instagram Story post.
It's unclear if the star was wearing a wig or using a filter, but she snapped a selfie in which her signature brunette locks became a bold shade of red.
The fun look comes a few weeks after the model, 31, ended her short-lived fling with comedian Eric André. Weirdly enough, the pair posted scantily clad snaps together on social media for Valentine's Day just a few days before she seemed to confirm the split by sharing a TikTok that read, "what should you do when a situationship ends? Start another one."
The beauty has been dating around even since she filed to divorce allegedly unfaithful husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year — something she insisted isn't "a sad thing."
"I love a divorce story," the mom-of-one confessed on an episode of her podcast. "Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you.’"
Ratajkowski explained it's better to be alone than to be "unhappily married for a long time," which some people are since they "they’re so afraid of divorce." She also said she doesn't feel guilty over keeping the ring the father of her child gave her.
Though the star is enjoying dating both men and women, Ratajkowski revealed she's endured trouble finding the right guy since most men "don't know how to handle" being with a strong woman.
"They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down," she explained on her podcast. "And then you’re just back to square one."
"With heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens," elaborated the bombshell. "The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has."