Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Body While Soaking Up the Sun in Brazil: Photos
Caliente! Emily Ratajkowski brought the heat in her latest Instagram photo dump.
On Wednesday, March 5, the famed model took to social media with a series of stunning snaps highlighting her time in Brazil — where she was visiting as part of Rio de Janeiro's annual five-day festival held from the Friday before Ash Wednesday until Fat Tuesday, the day prior to Lent.
"Muito obrigado por me receber, Brasil. O carnaval é incrível e tão especial! 🫶🇧🇷❤️," Ratajkowski captioned her post, which translates in English to: "Thanks so much for having me Brazil Carnival is amazing and so special! 🫶🇧🇷❤️."
Ratajkowski posed in various cleavage-baring ensembles, including two bikinis that put her flat tummy and enviable abs on full display.
The first alluring image included in the Gone Girl actress' Instagram carousel of pictures featured Ratajkowski sitting in the sand with her head down while holding a canned beverage. She accessorized the colorful swimwear style with a red bucket hat and earrings.
A second snap showcased one of the My Body author's festival looks — a gorgeous green two-piece set that barely covered any skin.
Ratajkowski paired the metallic skirt and bandeau set with risqué silver heels that wrapped all the way up around her thighs. She additionally included a video of herself in the jaw-dropping ensemble as she stuck her tongue out and flaunted her desirable curves.
The We Are Your Friends star gave her brand some self-promotion, as she tagged Inamorata Woman in the post — which is the stylish and trendy swimwear line she founded in 2017. The company has since transformed and expanded into the clothing, accessories and lingerie categories of fashion.
In the comments section of the brunette beauty's upload, fans and friends of Ratajkowski drooled over her flawless appearance.
"Wow wow wow," fellow bikini queen and model Olivia Ponton, 22, wrote, as a fan declared: "This is everything💞🔥."
"The most stunning ❤️😍," a second supporter penned, while a third admirer gushed, "you're so beautiful and so perfect."
Ratajkowski's trip to Brazil occurred shortly after she stepped out in a breathtaking black gown to Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-one's cleavage nearly spilled out of her tight, see-through ensemble from designer brand Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
The dress featured a leather bust, with Ratajkowski's skin peeking through the remainder of the fabric's lace design.
"Thank you for having me 💫," the 33-year-old captioned a video of herself posing for photographers at the event on Sunday, March 2.
Ratajkowski's smokey eye matched her dark-colored style, as she wore her hair in a purposely messy blowout parted to the side.