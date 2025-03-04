Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Black Dress in Hot New Photos

The model turned up the heat on Instagram, dropping a series of jaw-dropping photos from her night at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 2.

In one sultry shot, Ratajkowski leaned forward, putting her cleavage front and center as it nearly spilled out of her dress, all while casually holding a bottle of Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil.

A behind-the-scenes video taken in a bathroom gave fans an even closer look at the daring ensemble . She leaned against the sink, staring fiercely into the camera.

For the glamorous night out, the mom-of-one rocked a black, figure-hugging lace dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a glittery accent bra. The sheer fabric gave a peek at her black thong underneath , leaving little to the imagination.

But the final snap really turned up the heat, as she posed with her back slightly turned, giving fans a glimpse of her peachy backside.

Another full-body shot showed her leaning against a white wall, the curve-hugging dress highlighting her tiny waist and sculpted hips . As for glam, she went with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks and a brown nude lip, perfectly complementing her sultry vibe.

While most of the reactions were full of praise, Ratajkowski has previously made it clear that she doesn’t dress to impress anyone but herself.

"I don't care anymore. I used to really try to play a part based on the space that I was entering. If I was trying to be sexually attractive, I would wear a lot of make-up,” she told Elle in 2023.

“If I was wanting to be taken seriously by an academic crowd, I would wear less and that applied also for how I dressed. I think now, I just don't give a s---. I just don't care so much about the perception that people have of me. This is who I am and they'll figure it out and if they don't, that's on them,” she added.