Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Black Dress in Hot New Photos
Warning: Emily Ratajkowski is one hot mama!
The model turned up the heat on Instagram, dropping a series of jaw-dropping photos from her night at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 2.
In one sultry shot, Ratajkowski leaned forward, putting her cleavage front and center as it nearly spilled out of her dress, all while casually holding a bottle of Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil.
“Vanity Fair in Ludovic with @kerastase_official #kerastase #liveyourlifeingloss,” she captioned the post.
For the glamorous night out, the mom-of-one rocked a black, figure-hugging lace dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a glittery accent bra. The sheer fabric gave a peek at her black thong underneath, leaving little to the imagination.
A behind-the-scenes video taken in a bathroom gave fans an even closer look at the daring ensemble. She leaned against the sink, staring fiercely into the camera.
Another full-body shot showed her leaning against a white wall, the curve-hugging dress highlighting her tiny waist and sculpted hips. As for glam, she went with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks and a brown nude lip, perfectly complementing her sultry vibe.
But the final snap really turned up the heat, as she posed with her back slightly turned, giving fans a glimpse of her peachy backside.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Naturally, her followers lost it in the comments section.
“wow x1000000 ❤️🔥❤️🔥,” one fan raved.
“You don’t have to prove anything to me. 😇😇🌹,” another gushed.
“Simply the absolute most beautiful,” a third admirer wrote.
“Stunning,” a fourth chimed in.
“So beautiful, Emily 🖤,” added another.
While most of the reactions were full of praise, Ratajkowski has previously made it clear that she doesn’t dress to impress anyone but herself.
"I don't care anymore. I used to really try to play a part based on the space that I was entering. If I was trying to be sexually attractive, I would wear a lot of make-up,” she told Elle in 2023.
“If I was wanting to be taken seriously by an academic crowd, I would wear less and that applied also for how I dressed. I think now, I just don't give a s---. I just don't care so much about the perception that people have of me. This is who I am and they'll figure it out and if they don't, that's on them,” she added.
Ratajkowski has previously spoken out about the criticism she’s faced for embracing her sexuality through fashion.
“Commenters said I had 'an excess of beauty and lack of brain' and told me to 'shut up and show us your t---,'" Ratajkowski told Glamour. "Often it's men propelling these acts of sexism, but women discount one another too: Think about how many times you've heard a woman say about another woman, 'Oh, she's just doing that for attention.' We've internalized this trope.”
"Our society tells women we can't be, say, s--- and confident and opinionated about politics. This would allow us too much power. Instead, our society asks us to declare and defend our motivations, which makes us second-guess them, all while men do what they please without question,” she added.