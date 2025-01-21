or
Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Spills Out of Her Tiny Red Bikini During Mexico Getaway: See the Sizzling Photos

emily ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski posted photos of herself wearing a tiny red bikini during her Mexico getaway.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski is letting it all hang out!

The model turned up the heat on Instagram, sharing more sizzling photos from her trip to Mexico, following her viral video of her wearing a tiny red bikini.

Source: @emrata/Instagram
While the mother-of-one shared the latest snapshots from her tropical getaway, it was the last photo in the carousel that really turned heads.

The close-up showed the Cruise alum in her red swimwear set, with the top barely covering her assets, leaving little to the imagination. She completed the sultry look with a cool-toned gold choker, adding to the seductive vibe.

emily ratajkowski red bikini mexico
Source: @emrata/Instagram

The mom-of-one flaunted her stunning figure in a daring red bikini set.

“lotsa red this weekend,” she captioned the pictures.

Other shots featured Ratajkowski rocking a sleek red midi dress with a plunging neckline and body-hugging fit that showed off her amazing curves. She paired the dress with a matching red handbag and nude strappy heels for the perfect finish.

Ratajkowski then shared a relaxed snap of herself lounging on her side in a beach chair, showing off her whole body while wearing the same swimsuit.

Another image showcased a view of her feet resting on a turquoise-tiled floor as the mom-of-one's toenails were painted a bold red shade.

emily ratajkowski red dress
Source: @emrata/Instagram

The model wore a red midi dress with a plunging neckline and matching accessories.

The fourth slide showed a playful video of Ratajkowski and her friend Ziwe Fumudoh cruising around in a golf cart. The Gone Girl star stunned in a black lace dress with a plunging Venus-cut neckline, paired with deep red lipstick and chic sunglasses. Fumudoh kept things stylish in a satin top with a plunging neckline and a silver-studded hobo bag.

Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski red bikini
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself lying on a beach lounge chair in a red bikini.

Of course, fans showered her post with a lot of love.

“God was in a very nice mood while making her body,” one follower wrote.

“Broke the zoom,” a second mentioned, while a third commented, “Red suits you very well 😍.”

“Yesssss🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another gushed.

As OK! previously reported, Ratajkowski shared a video on Sunday, January 19, where she flaunted the same red bikini.

The star stunned as her chest nearly spilled out of her red bikini while she chilled by the pool with Fumudoh. At one point, the I Feel Pretty actress playfully turned around to show off her toned backside while sipping on a white drink.

“Escaped to Mexico just for TikTok,” the brunette beauty joked, referencing the U.S. TikTok ban, though the app has since been restored in the 50 states.

emily ratajkowski red nail polish
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski posted new photos from her Mexico getaway on Instagram.

“Guess we live here now @ziwef,” she captioned the clip.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

In response, fans gushed over the podcaster’s good looks.

“Perfection!!” one follower declared, while another added, “Body goals ❤️‍🔥.”

“You look gorgeous 😍,” a third wrote.

