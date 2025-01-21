or
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Lace Red Lingerie While Posing in Bed for New Valentine's Day Photoshoot: See the Sultry Snaps

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski.
Source: MEGA/Intimissimi

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in her latest lingerie shoot!

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski is bringing the heat this Valentine's Day!

The stunning and single star flaunted her flawless features while stripping down for her latest steamy campaign with Intimissimi.

emily ratajkowski red lingerie bed valentines day intimissimi photos
Source: MEGA/Intimissimi

The model is a U.S. brand ambassador for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

On Tuesday, January 21, the model dropped a series of alluring snaps from her latest photoshoot with the lingerie brand in honor of Cupid Day approaching in less than one month.

"Valentine's with @intimissimi ❤️💔," Ratajkowski, 33, captioned her Instagram post, as she posed on an all-white bed in a matching red bra and underwear.

The two-piece laced undergarment set featured a sheer, see-through detail and an adorable tiny red charm heart on both the cleavage-baring bra and cheeky underwear.

For the campaign, Ratajkowski styled her brown hair in an effortless, all-down look, and her makeup appeared to naturally enhance her gorgeous complexion.

emily ratajkowski red lingerie bed valentines day intimissimi photos
Source: MEGA/Intimissimi

Emily Ratajkowski starred in Intimissimi's 2024 Valentine's Day campaign.

The Gone Girl actress' toned tummy also seemed extra-sculpted as Ratajkowski pulled down the string of her panties in one of the sultry shots.

In the comments section of the mom-of-one's upload, Ratajkowski's almost 30 million Instagram followers drooled over the My Body author's breathtaking appearance.

Emily Ratajkowski

"The most beautiful girl in the world," one fan gushed, as another admirer quipped, "God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️."

"You're so beautiful," a third supporter expressed, while a fourth declared: "Love this set 🫶 🙌. You look amazing 😍."

emily ratajkowski red lingerie bed valentines day intimissimi photos
Source: MEGA/Intimissimi

Emily Ratajkowski is a single mom-of-one.

Ratajkowski's Valentine's Day-themed lingerie photoshoot comes roughly two months after she was announced as Intimissimi's newest U.S. Brand Ambassador in November 2024.

In a press release announcing their partnership, Ratajkowski admitted she was "thrilled" to join the impressive list of other A-listers who have represented the Italian fashion house in the past — including Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum and the America's Got Talent judge's daughter Leni.

At the time, Ratajkowski said she was honored to be a part of a company that "celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way."

"I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully," she continued.

emily ratajkowski red lingerie bed valentines day intimissimi photos
Source: MEGA/Intimissimi

The model posed in black undergarments for the brand at the end of last year.

Aside from the red lingerie Ratajkowski donned in Intimissimi's Valentine's Day campaign, crimson has been the We Are Your Friends actress' color lately, as she wore the ruby shade for a night out and while tanning during a recent trip to Mexico.

"Lotsa [sic] red this weekend," the I Feel Pretty star captioned her post on Monday, January 20, alongside photos of herself in a red dress and a plunging bikini in the same color.

