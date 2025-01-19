or
Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out of Red Bikini as She Shows Off Toned Body in Mexico: Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski.
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski wore a tiny red bikini during her vacation in Mexico.

By:

Jan. 19 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski is a vision in red!

On Sunday, January 19, the model, 33, shared a video of herself posing in a small red bikini while vacationing in Mexico.

emily ratajkowski spills out bikini shows off toned body mexico photos
Source: @emrata/Instagram

'Escaped to Mexico just for TikTok,' Emily Ratajkowski joked, referencing the U.S. TikTok ban, though the app has since been restored in the U.S.

The star stunned as her chest spilled out of the swimsuit while she hung out with pal Ziwe Fumudoh by the pool. At one point, the mother-of-one turned around to show the camera her toned behind as she sipped on a white beverage.

“Guess we live here now @ziwef,” she captioned the clip.

In response, fans gushed over the podcaster’s good looks.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her toned abs in the small red swimsuit.

“God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️,” one person said, while another added, “Perfection!!”

A third user said, “Body goals ❤️‍🔥,” as a fourth shared, “You look gorgeous 😍.”

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

As OK! previously reported, Ratajkowski last garnered online attention when she and adult film star Mia Khalifa took to social media to criticize certain rappers and athletes who frequently slide in their direct messages.

The duo entered the chat when YouTuber Madylina Renee started the conversation by writing, "I've had so many rappers and athletes in my DMs and none of them have game. Like, do you really talk to women like this?"

Source: @emrata/Instagram

'Perfection!!' one person said about Emily Ratajkowski's steamy clip.

Khalifa replied, "They’re s-- addicts and misogynists lmaoo," to which Ratajkowski responded, "Silent retweet."

Ratajkowski was most recently linked romantically to singer Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze.

In August 2024, the two were spotted "packing on the PDA" at Musica nightclub in New York City for Afrobeats artist Rema’s album release party.

"They were definitely vibing and enjoying each other's company all night; they weren't trying to be discreet," a source said of the pair, who arrived at the venue holding hands.

emily ratajkowski spills out bikini shows off toned body mexico photos
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski had her backside on display in the vacation clip.

Ratajkowski and Shaboozey reportedly met at Michael Rubin's annual July 4th white party, about one month before their series of public outings.

Before the songwriter got with the actress, she was seen with A-listers like Harry Styles, Eric André, Pete Davidson, Orazio Rispo and Brad Pitt. Ratajkowski was also formerly married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she divorced in September 2022 amid rampantly spreading rumors about his alleged infidelity.

The exes share their 3-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom Ratajkowski has full custody of.

