Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In Stunning Sheer Dress As Pete Davidson Dating Rumors Ramp Up

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski embodied *sheer* fashion perfection this week, rocking a sizzling see-through gown while attending a recent star-studded Swarovski event in New York City.

On Monday, November 14, the My Body author hit the red carpet outside of Manhattan’s The Mark Hotel donning a tastefully transparent floor-length which showed off her signature toned abs. Ratajkowski completed the elegant look with a classic diamond necklace, a pair of black stiletto sandals, a subtle bracelet and a small black leather handbag, her iconic bangs framing her face.

Ratajkowski’s solo outing comes just one day after the swimwear maven set social media ablaze amid rumors that she is reportedly dating famous funny man Pete Davidson.