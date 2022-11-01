Food For Thought: Emily Ratajkowski Insists Her Curves Come From Being 'Happy,' Claims She Doesn’t Skip Meals
Though Emily Ratajkowski may be going through a tough time following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, it seems like she's in a good place.
The My Body author, 31, recently took to social media to show off her sexy Halloween costume, and singer Halsey complimented her physique, asking her what her "routine" was.
“Just eating good! skipping no meals! Happy girl. 😊😂," the model replied.
The brunette beauty, who shares son Sylvester with her ex-husband, posted a TikTok of herself wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with shorts that showed off her bum and long boots.
As OK! previously reported, the Gone Girl alum got candid about how she is holding up post-split.
"I feel all the emotions," the Welcome Home actress spilled in an interview published on Thursday, October 20. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different."
"The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK," she added. "But give me time."
Though rumors spread Ratajkowski was dating Brad Pitt, she is focused on herself at the moment.
"I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life," she revealed. "Number one is Sly, and that’s that. It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, ‘What do I want to teach my son?’"
"It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them," she continued. "I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”
Going forward, the mom-of-one knows what she wants and doesn't want when it comes to her next relationship.
"It’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts,'” she noted.