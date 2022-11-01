Food For Thought: Emily Ratajkowski Insists Her Curves Come From Being 'Happy,' Claims She Doesn’t Skip Meals

"It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them," she continued. "I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

Going forward, the mom-of-one knows what she wants and doesn't want when it comes to her next relationship.

"It’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts,'” she noted.