Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Feels 'All The Emotions' Following Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski is feeling it all — the good, the bad and the ugly — following her painful split with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The former couple called it quits in mid-July, with Ratajkowski later hinting that their parting had to do with Bear-McClard's alleged infidelity.
"I feel all the emotions," the Welcome Home actress spilled in an interview published on Thursday, October 20. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different."
"The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay," she added. "But give me time."
Ever since she became a single woman, rumors swirled that she may be sparking up a sizzling romance with Brad Pitt, but while the mother-of-one — she shares 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo with McClard — confirmed she has been on a few dates recently, she isn't focusing on developing a new relationship at the moment.
"I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life," she revealed. "Number one is Sly, and that’s that. It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, ‘What do I want to teach my son?’"
The 31-year-old also admitted that she wasn't always the best at choosing the qualities she needed in a partner, focusing more on trying to make herself good enough for someone to choose her.
"It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them," she continued. "I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”
Now that she's older, Ratajkowski has found that she has a much clearer idea of what she wants in her next relationship.
"It’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts,'” she noted.