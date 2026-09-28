Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage as She Spills Out of Barely-There Plunging Dress: Photos

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Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat! The 35-year-old model went braless in a low-cut, plunging dress that showed off her assets and accentuated her slim waist before she attended the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Ratajkowski paired the flattering black and red outfit with a glowing makeup look that featured a sultry smoky eye and left her long, straight hair down.

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Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2026 VMAs on September 27.

In photos makeup artist Janice Daoud uploaded to Instagram, Ratajkowski pouted for the camera as she flaunted her famous figure, and many social media users flooded the comments with fire emojis. The star was in the audience at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the evening of Sunday, September 27, to support her boyfriend, French director Romain Gavras, who was nominated for Best Direction for Gener8ion and Yung Lean's "Strom" music video.

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Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Went to Rome Earlier This Month

Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras were joined by her son, Sylvester, for the trip.

The model and Gavras made headlines earlier this month after they were spotted enjoying a luxury vacation with Ratajkowski's son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski and Gavras, 45, who previously dated pop star Dua Lipa, were seen packing on some major PDA while walking the streets of Rome in photos shared on September 2. One photo captured Gavras turning to kiss Ratajkowski, who wore a plunging black mini dress, as they walked side by side.

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Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Were First Spotted in 2025

Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend went Instagram official in February.

Gavras and Ratajkowski have been linked since 2025, with romance rumors first swirling in November of that year after they were photographed holding hands in New York City. The pair did not confirm their relationship until the following February, when the My Body author shared photos of them celebrating Valentine's Day together.

Emily Ratajkowski Opened Up About Being a Single Mom

Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski released an essay with 'The Cut' in June.