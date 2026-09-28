or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoPHOTOS

Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage as She Spills Out of Barely-There Plunging Dress: Photos

Image of Emily Ratajkowski went braless in the daring dress.
Source: MEGA: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski went braless in the daring dress.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat!

The 35-year-old model went braless in a low-cut, plunging dress that showed off her assets and accentuated her slim waist before she attended the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ratajkowski paired the flattering black and red outfit with a glowing makeup look that featured a sultry smoky eye and left her long, straight hair down.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2026 VMAs on September 27.
Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2026 VMAs on September 27.

In photos makeup artist Janice Daoud uploaded to Instagram, Ratajkowski pouted for the camera as she flaunted her famous figure, and many social media users flooded the comments with fire emojis.

The star was in the audience at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the evening of Sunday, September 27, to support her boyfriend, French director Romain Gavras, who was nominated for Best Direction for Gener8ion and Yung Lean's "Strom" music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Went to Rome Earlier This Month

Image of Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras were joined by her son, Sylvester.
Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras were joined by her son, Sylvester, for the trip.

The model and Gavras made headlines earlier this month after they were spotted enjoying a luxury vacation with Ratajkowski's son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski and Gavras, 45, who previously dated pop star Dua Lipa, were seen packing on some major PDA while walking the streets of Rome in photos shared on September 2.

One photo captured Gavras turning to kiss Ratajkowski, who wore a plunging black mini dress, as they walked side by side.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Were First Spotted in 2025

Image of Emily Ratajkowski went Instagram official in February.
Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend went Instagram official in February.

Gavras and Ratajkowski have been linked since 2025, with romance rumors first swirling in November of that year after they were photographed holding hands in New York City.

The pair did not confirm their relationship until the following February, when the My Body author shared photos of them celebrating Valentine's Day together.

Emily Ratajkowski Opened Up About Being a Single Mom

Image of Emily Ratajkowski released an essay with 'The Cut' in June.
Source: @JANICEDAOUD/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski released an essay with 'The Cut' in June.

Her relationship with the filmmaker is her most serious since divorcing Bear-McClard.

The exes were married for four years before they announced their split in July 2022, a little over a year after welcoming their son in March 2021.

Ratajkowski opened up about the end of the relationship and her approach to being single in a long essay for The Cut in June.

"Leaving my marriage wasn’t about seeking anyone’s attention or approval. It was the opposite," she wrote. "A hard choice that came with a lot of pain and at a great cost. Becoming a single mother changed the way people looked at me, exactly as I’d feared it would. But it also allowed me to finally see myself. I wasn’t left; I left. I knew then that being able to leave, to say 'No,' was the only real superpower I’d gained through divorce. I was brave. Really, actually brave."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.