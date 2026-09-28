Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage as She Spills Out of Barely-There Plunging Dress: Photos
Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat!
The 35-year-old model went braless in a low-cut, plunging dress that showed off her assets and accentuated her slim waist before she attended the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ratajkowski paired the flattering black and red outfit with a glowing makeup look that featured a sultry smoky eye and left her long, straight hair down.
In photos makeup artist Janice Daoud uploaded to Instagram, Ratajkowski pouted for the camera as she flaunted her famous figure, and many social media users flooded the comments with fire emojis.
The star was in the audience at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the evening of Sunday, September 27, to support her boyfriend, French director Romain Gavras, who was nominated for Best Direction for Gener8ion and Yung Lean's "Strom" music video.
Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Went to Rome Earlier This Month
The model and Gavras made headlines earlier this month after they were spotted enjoying a luxury vacation with Ratajkowski's son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Ratajkowski and Gavras, 45, who previously dated pop star Dua Lipa, were seen packing on some major PDA while walking the streets of Rome in photos shared on September 2.
One photo captured Gavras turning to kiss Ratajkowski, who wore a plunging black mini dress, as they walked side by side.
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Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Were First Spotted in 2025
Gavras and Ratajkowski have been linked since 2025, with romance rumors first swirling in November of that year after they were photographed holding hands in New York City.
The pair did not confirm their relationship until the following February, when the My Body author shared photos of them celebrating Valentine's Day together.
Emily Ratajkowski Opened Up About Being a Single Mom
Her relationship with the filmmaker is her most serious since divorcing Bear-McClard.
The exes were married for four years before they announced their split in July 2022, a little over a year after welcoming their son in March 2021.
Ratajkowski opened up about the end of the relationship and her approach to being single in a long essay for The Cut in June.
"Leaving my marriage wasn’t about seeking anyone’s attention or approval. It was the opposite," she wrote. "A hard choice that came with a lot of pain and at a great cost. Becoming a single mother changed the way people looked at me, exactly as I’d feared it would. But it also allowed me to finally see myself. I wasn’t left; I left. I knew then that being able to leave, to say 'No,' was the only real superpower I’d gained through divorce. I was brave. Really, actually brave."