Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Nearly Spills Out of Barley-There Bikini: Photo
Oct. 21 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski kept it casual and looked hot while doing it!
The 35-year-old model recently posted a stripped-down snap on her Instagram Stories of herself brushing her teeth in a barely-there bikini.
In the photo, Ratajkowski flaunted her famous figure in the tiny blue top that was tied around her waist to accentuate her slim frame.
Her enviable cleavage nearly spilled out as she pouted for the sultry solo shot, leaving her long brown hair down and straight.
Just a few hours before, the brunette beauty took to her Instagram to share a series of photos that gave fans a glimpse into what she's been up to.
Throughout the carousel, Ratajkowski posed for a mirror selfie in a low-cut one-piece, spent time with friends and shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras.
Emily Ratajkowski's Fans Were Obsessed With Her Latest Post
"Lotsa LA lately," she captioned the upload as her fans flooded the comments section.
One person wrote, "Mama so hot 🥵."
"My friend is 🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented fellow model Irina Shayk.
Another said, "Literally gorgeous 🙌😍," as a fourth chimed in, "Hottest woman forever."
"That’s what a real supermodel is supposed to look like 😍," gushed a fifth.
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Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Went to the 2026 Academy Museum Gala
The post comes after Ratajkowski and Gavras attended the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17.
For the star-studded event, the mother-of-one wore a form-fitting red gown with a plunging neckline, keeping the rest of the look subtle with her hair worn down and a sultry makeup look.
The Frenchman also kept his look simple in a sleek black suit, tie and dark sunglasses.
Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Have Been Linked Since November 2025
The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2025 after they were spotted holding hands on the streets of New York City. They've since been seen out and about together, and in February, they went Instagram official with a loved-up photo carousel.
Gavras has most notably worked on music videos and short films, but his name may sound particularly familiar because he previously dated pop star Dua Lipa. He and the singer dated in 2023 after he split from another famous lady: Rita Ora.
Ratajkowski's relationship with the filmmaker is her most serious since divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The exes were married for four years before they announced their split in July 2022, a little over a year after welcoming their son in March 2021.