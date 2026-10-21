Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Nearly Spills Out of Barley-There Bikini: Photo

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Emily Ratajkowski kept it casual and looked hot while doing it! The 35-year-old model recently posted a stripped-down snap on her Instagram Stories of herself brushing her teeth in a barely-there bikini.

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Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski's assets nearly spilled out of the micro bikini.

In the photo, Ratajkowski flaunted her famous figure in the tiny blue top that was tied around her waist to accentuate her slim frame. Her enviable cleavage nearly spilled out as she pouted for the sultry solo shot, leaving her long brown hair down and straight. Just a few hours before, the brunette beauty took to her Instagram to share a series of photos that gave fans a glimpse into what she's been up to. Throughout the carousel, Ratajkowski posed for a mirror selfie in a low-cut one-piece, spent time with friends and shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras.

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Emily Ratajkowski's Fans Were Obsessed With Her Latest Post

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM One social media user called her the 'hottest woman.'

"Lotsa LA lately," she captioned the upload as her fans flooded the comments section. One person wrote, "Mama so hot 🥵." "My friend is 🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented fellow model Irina Shayk. Another said, "Literally gorgeous 🙌😍," as a fourth chimed in, "Hottest woman forever." "That’s what a real supermodel is supposed to look like 😍," gushed a fifth.

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Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Went to the 2026 Academy Museum Gala

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski wore a stunning red dress to the event.

The post comes after Ratajkowski and Gavras attended the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17. For the star-studded event, the mother-of-one wore a form-fitting red gown with a plunging neckline, keeping the rest of the look subtle with her hair worn down and a sultry makeup look. The Frenchman also kept his look simple in a sleek black suit, tie and dark sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Have Been Linked Since November 2025

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras made their relationship Instagram official in February.