Emily Ratajkowski Tans Completely Naked in Scandalous Photo

Source: MEGA;@emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski tanned completely naked in a scandalous photo that stunned her followers.

July 25 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski just cranked the temperature way up while vacationing in Italy.

The model and actress stripped down completely for a jaw-dropping sunbathing moment, lounging on a deck chair wearing nothing but a red cap.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself completely naked in Italy.

The sultry carousel didn’t stop there.

In another shot, Ratajkowski wore a cropped white tee and black string shorts that showcased her abs, paired with oversized sunglasses.

She then casually captioned the carousel “luglio,” which translates to “July” in Italian.

The single mom also tossed in a steamy close-up of her cleavage in a plunging halter top that left little to the imagination.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

The actress also posted a photo in a white crop top and black string shorts.

Balancing the thirst traps with something sweeter, Ratajkowski added snaps of her 4-year-old son, Sly, 4, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.

One adorable clip showed the toddler dancing to a street performer on the sidewalk. She even brought along her beloved dog, Colombo, who’s been part of the family since 2019.

The summer getaway comes just days after the 34-year-old beauty sent Instagram into overdrive with a black one-piece swimsuit that barely clung to her body.

She leaned into the full bombshell moment with her wet hair slicked back and an intense stare locked on the camera.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski brought her son on her trip.

A second photo showed her walking away from the camera, putting her sculpted backside on full display. The cheeky cut of the swimsuit hugged her curves in all the right ways, showing off her legs and famous figure.

She kept the post's caption short and sweet, writing, “Adriaticcc.”

Of course, fans went nuts in the comments section.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one wrote, while another gushed, “yesss gorgeous.”

“Special 😍🔥,” a third said.

One follower joked, “invented being hot on Instagram.”

Another simply chimed in, writing, “Insane ❤️.”

Source: @emrata/Instagram

The model recently appeared in Lena Dunham’s new Netflix comedy 'Too Much.'

Beyond her headline-grabbing bikini posts, Ratajkowski is also making waves on screen.

She recently appeared in Netflix’s new comedy Too Much, directed by her longtime friend Lena Dunham. The show follows Jessica (played by Megan Stalter), who’s dealing with a breakup from her ex Zev (Michael Zegen). Ratajkowski plays Zev’s new girlfriend Wendy — a stylish influencer whose Instagram-perfect life sends Jessica over the edge.

In one hilarious moment, Jessica breaks into Wendy and Zev’s apartment, but instead of flipping out, Wendy handles the chaos with cool composure.

“At first, Lena had written her as a lawyer, and I was like, ‘I want her to be a little bit more hateable,’” she said. “She was such a smart, perfect, amazing person who was, like, posting social justice stuff online. And I was like, ‘I really want this girl to be an influencer... I think the payoff could be really great at the end.’”

She also got real about how social media messes with relationships.

“It’s a weird time we live in. 30 years ago, if your ex-boyfriend got a new girlfriend, you’d maybe meet her once, or see a picture once, but now you can have access to their everyday goings-on,” she explained. “And I think that can really f--- with your brain.”

