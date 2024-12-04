Hot Mama! Emily Ratajkowski Poses in Her Underwear During 'Perfect' Vacation to Japan With Son Sylvester, 3: Photo
Emily Ratajkowski needs to be named the queen of thirst traps!
The stunning model, 33, once again made her 29.6 million Instagram followers drool after sharing a photo of herself wearing nothing but black underwear and a white tank top on Monday, December 2.
"Another perfect trip to 🇯🇵🍣🎎🏯💕💴🍜🎋🍙🎏," Ratajkowski captioned the Instagram carousel of images, which had Japan tagged as the post's location.
The picture of Ratajkowski posing next to a window in her undergarments was enveloped between various other photos from her Asia vacation.
The sultry snap showed off the Gone Girl actress' long legs and flawless physique, though her face was covered by a ray of sunlight reflecting through the window.
Many of the photos included in the Instagram upload featured Ratajkowski's 3-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The former flames welcomed their only child, whose nickname is Sly, in March 2021, more than one year before Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022 amid rumors he was a "serial cheater" throughout their relationship.
The exes — who tied the knot in February 2018 — first had their breakup revealed in July 2022, when a source spilled to People: "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ratajkowski addressed her and Bear-McClard's martial demise in detail during a January 2023 episode of her "High Low With EmRata" podcast, where the My Body author admitted she doesn't "think divorce is a sad thing."
"I love a divorce story," she declared. "Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you.'"
Ratajkowski elaborated: "I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce. I don’t think that’s a good way to live."
At the time, the brunette bombshell confessed her plans to keep the wedding ring Bear-McClard proposed with, as the luxury piece featured two diamonds and wasn't something she was willing to give up in her divorce — which has yet to be legally finalized.
In March 2023, Ratajkowski touched upon Bear-McClard's infidelity allegations — without directly exposing her estranged husband due to "privacy and legal reasons" — by responding to fans' disbelief about how the gorgeous model could ever get cheated on during an appearance on the "Dear Media’s Going Mental With Eileen Kelly" podcast.
"It was so interesting that that was the reaction to the news because I was just like…men are trash, ladies! It doesn’t matter who you are or how perfect you are or whatever," she insisted.
"I had lines, I was very willing to [stay for a lot of things], but there are certain things…." Ratajkowski noted. "I’m a very off and on person. I will literally sit with people I love — friends, family, whatever — for so long and if there’s a line that’s crossed, I’m like…OK, I’m out."
"For me, that was so clear [in my marriage] and it just became clearer and clearer and clearer," she continued to allude of Bear-McClard's allegedly wrongful actions. "Which was good. It was really validating and helped me come back to myself in a way that was beautiful."