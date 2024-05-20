Eminem and Daughter Hailie Jade Dance Together at Her May 18 Wedding to Evan McClintock
Eminem's baby girl keeps getting older — and is now a married woman!
On Saturday, May 18, the star's daughter Hailie Jade tied the knot with Evan McClintock at the Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, MI.
The "Just a Little Shady" podcast host, 28, shared photos from the gorgeous day on Instagram.
"Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍," she captioned her Monday, May 20, upload. "We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt."
"Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍," she added.
A news outlet revealed it was a modestly sized event, and of course, the rapper, 51, was there to celebrate the big day, with photos showing that the two even shared a dance together.
It's unclear if Hailie's mother and the superstar's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was present.
The nuptials come abut one year after Eminem's other daughter, Alaina Scott, got hitched to Matt Moeller.
Hailie and her new husband began dating in 2016, with latter popping the question in February 2023. The couple dished on the special moment during an episode of Hailie's podcast.
"I kinda knew what I was after for your ring. Thankfully your sister helped me out there," Evan shared of the diamond he proposed with. "She really helped me out and basically told me what not to get."
However, Evan admitted he started second-guessing his ring choice.
"After I ordered it we were at my family's and we were all talking about rings, and I think you mentioned you had no idea what you wanted and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just ordered this ring. She’s saying she doesn’t know what she wants,'" he recalled.
Evan also confirmed that he asked the "Slim Shady" vocalist for permission to get down on one knee before he actually did so.
"Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious. I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he explained of talking to Eminem. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
TMZ reported the details of the wedding.