Eminem Turned Down Tour Offers to Spend More Time With Daughter Hailie, 50 Cent Reveals: 'He Was Conscious of Being There for Her'
While 50 Cent has achieved plenty of goals in his career and personal life, there is one thing he was never able to do: be a girl-dad like longtime pal Eminem.
"I wish I had a daughter," he confessed in a new interview. "I do. I wish I had a daughter."
While the NYC native, 49, is a dad to sons Marquise, 28, and Sire,12, he noted of parenting a girl: "I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself."
The Power executive producer then brought up the "Real Slim Shady" rapper, 51, who became a dad at 23 when ex-wife Kim Scott gave birth to daughter Hailie Jade in 1995.
50 Cent was on hand to see the "Lose Yourself" vocalist walk his daughter down the aisle this past May.
"It was unbelievable, the wildest thing for me, period. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, this is crazy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the f--- is going on?’ I was having a moment myself over there," the Expend4bles actor confessed. "I told Em, ‘You said it was OK to cry, because I’m crying.’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast."
50 Cent noted that while he and Eminem were famous around the same time, being a father was the "difference" in their experiences.
"I could always go out on the road, but with Hailie, it was different," he explained. "Like if she’s looking at you and she doesn’t want you to leave and you go ‘no, I’ve got to work.’ [And she says] But really, do you have to go?’ ‘OK, maybe I don’t have to go.’ If that was the case, things might have changed for me."
"Em was saying that he didn’t want to go everywhere in the world where I went. I would say to him that people would pay a gazillion dollars to see us on tour together, all kinds of money to see him perform," the dad-of-two recalled. "And he still did not care about that, because the most expensive thing that we have is time, and he was conscious of being there for Hailie growing up."
However, since their kids are "grown" these days, 50 Cent declared, "We should be on the run now."
