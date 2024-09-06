or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Eminem
OK LogoNEWS

Eminem Turned Down Tour Offers to Spend More Time With Daughter Hailie, 50 Cent Reveals: 'He Was Conscious of Being There for Her'

Photo of 50 Cent and Eminem and a picture of Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade.
Source: mega;@hailiejade/instagram

Eminem was just 23 years old when his first child was born.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While 50 Cent has achieved plenty of goals in his career and personal life, there is one thing he was never able to do: be a girl-dad like longtime pal Eminem.

"I wish I had a daughter," he confessed in a new interview. "I do. I wish I had a daughter."

Article continues below advertisement
eminem turned down tours spend time daughter hailie cent reveals
Source: mega

50 Cent shared the admiration he had for Eminem's dedication as a father.

While the NYC native, 49, is a dad to sons Marquise, 28, and Sire,12, he noted of parenting a girl: "I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself."

The Power executive producer then brought up the "Real Slim Shady" rapper, 51, who became a dad at 23 when ex-wife Kim Scott gave birth to daughter Hailie Jade in 1995.

Article continues below advertisement
eminem turned down tours spend time daughter hailie cent reveals
Source: mega

The 'In da Club' vocalist attended the wedding of Eminem's daughter Hailie in May.

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent was on hand to see the "Lose Yourself" vocalist walk his daughter down the aisle this past May.

"It was unbelievable, the wildest thing for me, period. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, this is crazy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the f--- is going on?’ I was having a moment myself over there," the Expend4bles actor confessed. "I told Em, ‘You said it was OK to cry, because I’m crying.’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast."

Article continues below advertisement
eminem turned down tours spend time daughter hailie cent reveals
Source: @hailiejade/instagram

Hailie Jade was seen dancing with her dad at her wedding to Evan McClintock.

MORE ON:
Eminem
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent noted that while he and Eminem were famous around the same time, being a father was the "difference" in their experiences.

"I could always go out on the road, but with Hailie, it was different," he explained. "Like if she’s looking at you and she doesn’t want you to leave and you go ‘no, I’ve got to work.’ [And she says] But really, do you have to go?’ ‘OK, maybe I don’t have to go.’ If that was the case, things might have changed for me."

Article continues below advertisement
eminem turned down tours spend time daughter hailie cent reveals
Source: mega

The rappers have known each other since the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

"Em was saying that he didn’t want to go everywhere in the world where I went. I would say to him that people would pay a gazillion dollars to see us on tour together, all kinds of money to see him perform," the dad-of-two recalled. "And he still did not care about that, because the most expensive thing that we have is time, and he was conscious of being there for Hailie growing up."

However, since their kids are "grown" these days, 50 Cent declared, "We should be on the run now."

Article continues below advertisement

Haute Living interviewed 50 Cent.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.