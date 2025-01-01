or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Eminem
OK LogoPHOTOS

Inside Eminem's Turbulent Relationship With Mom Debbie Nelson: Everything to Know

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Eminem had a tumultuous relationship with his mother, Debbie Nelson, for decades before the matriarch's death on December 2.

By:

Jan. 1 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Eminem Had a Traumatic Childhood

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Eminem constantly rapped about his mother in the early years of his career.

Born on October 17, 1972, Eminem had a traumatic childhood while growing up between Michigan and Missouri. After his father, Bruce Mathers, left, his mother, Debbie Nelson, she decided to finally settle in a Detroit neighborhood.

In her memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, the mom-of-two revealed she experienced seizures and lost consciousness due to toxicoma blood poisoning while giving birth to Eminem.

"The labor pains began in earnest," the matriarch, who also went into a coma at the time, said. "I remember holding a nurse's hand and counting spots on the ceiling to take my mind off of the contractions."

She gave birth to her second son and Eminem's half-brother, Nathan Samra-Mathers, in 1986.

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem Detailed His Feud With His Mother in a 1999 Single

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Eminem became the legal guardian of his half-brother, Nate Mathers.

As Eminem rose to prominence in the music industry, he dropped his 1999 track "My Name Is," in which he rapped, "I just found out my mom does more dope than I do."

Article continues below advertisement

Debbie Nelson Filed a $10 Million Lawsuit

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Nate Mathers also had a complicated relationship with Debbie Nelson.

In response, Debbie filed a $10 million lawsuit against Eminem, alleging defamation of character.

"It is merely the result of a lifelong strained relationship between him and his mother. Regardless, it is still painful to be sued by your mother and therefore the lawsuit will only be dealt with through legal channels," the rapper's lawyer, Paul Rosenberg, said in a statement.

Debbie won, but she only received $25,000 from the case. She was only entitled to a $1,600 settlement after lawyer fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem Released Another Song in 2002

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Debbie Nelson congratulated Eminem on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction two years before her death.

The lawsuit didn't stop Eminem from singing about his mom. In the 2002 track "Cleanin' Out My Closet," he blasted his mom, singing: "Goin' through public housing systems, a victim of Münchausen's Syndrome / My whole life I was made to believe I was sick when I wasn't."

Article continues below advertisement

Debbie Nelson Shared Her Side of the Story in Her Memoir

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Debbie Nelson got married for the first time when she was 16.

MORE ON:
Eminem

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 2008, Debbie broke her silence in her tell-all memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.

"I wasn't happy when he made up a whole new life for himself — what mother wants to be known as a pill-popping alcoholic who lives on welfare?" she wrote. "To tell the truth, I was heartbroken... I think he's forgotten the good times we had, and this book is my way of setting the record straight."

She also appeared in an interview with The Village Voice, saying she would not rule out reconciling with her son. According to Debbie, it was a matter of "just basically swallowing your pride" and that she would not ever "give up on my kids" and "on anybody" because "there's hope for everybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem Shocked Everyone When He Apologized to His Mother

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

She almost died while giving birth to Eminem, her first child, in 1972.

In his song "Headlights," Eminem apologized to Debbie for "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and promised he would never perform it again.

True to his word, he retired the song after performing it at the 2013 Leeds Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem and Debbie Nelson Remained Estranged in the Years Before Her Death

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Debbie Nelson had six grandchildren.

Although they showed signs of wanting to fix their relationship, Eminem and Debbie appeared to remain distant in the years thereafter.

When the "The Real Slim Shady" singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Debbie publicly congratulated him in a video.

"I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you," Debbie added.

Article continues below advertisement

Debbie Nelson Died at the Age of 69

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Debbie Nelson died on December 2.

In September, In Touch released a report saying Debbie was "terminally ill with advanced lung cancer." Eminem was reportedly helping her financially but had not been in contact with her or other family members for years.

"People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," said an insider. "He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile."

On December 2, Debbie ultimately died at the age of 69.

Article continues below advertisement

How Eminem Reacted to Debbie Nelson's Death

eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored
Source: MEGA

Debbie Nelson died at the age of 69.

Eminem has not publicly commented yet, but a report said he left out the lyric "F--- you Debbie" when he performed his song "Without Me" at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix event five days after her death.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.