Inside Eminem's Turbulent Relationship With Mom Debbie Nelson: Everything to Know

Born on October 17, 1972, Eminem had a traumatic childhood while growing up between Michigan and Missouri. After his father, Bruce Mathers, left, his mother, Debbie Nelson, she decided to finally settle in a Detroit neighborhood.

In her memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, the mom-of-two revealed she experienced seizures and lost consciousness due to toxicoma blood poisoning while giving birth to Eminem.

"The labor pains began in earnest," the matriarch, who also went into a coma at the time, said. "I remember holding a nurse's hand and counting spots on the ceiling to take my mind off of the contractions."

She gave birth to her second son and Eminem's half-brother, Nathan Samra-Mathers, in 1986.