Inside Eminem's Turbulent Relationship With Mom Debbie Nelson: Everything to Know
Eminem Had a Traumatic Childhood
Born on October 17, 1972, Eminem had a traumatic childhood while growing up between Michigan and Missouri. After his father, Bruce Mathers, left, his mother, Debbie Nelson, she decided to finally settle in a Detroit neighborhood.
In her memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, the mom-of-two revealed she experienced seizures and lost consciousness due to toxicoma blood poisoning while giving birth to Eminem.
"The labor pains began in earnest," the matriarch, who also went into a coma at the time, said. "I remember holding a nurse's hand and counting spots on the ceiling to take my mind off of the contractions."
She gave birth to her second son and Eminem's half-brother, Nathan Samra-Mathers, in 1986.
Eminem Detailed His Feud With His Mother in a 1999 Single
As Eminem rose to prominence in the music industry, he dropped his 1999 track "My Name Is," in which he rapped, "I just found out my mom does more dope than I do."
Debbie Nelson Filed a $10 Million Lawsuit
In response, Debbie filed a $10 million lawsuit against Eminem, alleging defamation of character.
"It is merely the result of a lifelong strained relationship between him and his mother. Regardless, it is still painful to be sued by your mother and therefore the lawsuit will only be dealt with through legal channels," the rapper's lawyer, Paul Rosenberg, said in a statement.
Debbie won, but she only received $25,000 from the case. She was only entitled to a $1,600 settlement after lawyer fees.
Eminem Released Another Song in 2002
The lawsuit didn't stop Eminem from singing about his mom. In the 2002 track "Cleanin' Out My Closet," he blasted his mom, singing: "Goin' through public housing systems, a victim of Münchausen's Syndrome / My whole life I was made to believe I was sick when I wasn't."
Debbie Nelson Shared Her Side of the Story in Her Memoir
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 2008, Debbie broke her silence in her tell-all memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.
"I wasn't happy when he made up a whole new life for himself — what mother wants to be known as a pill-popping alcoholic who lives on welfare?" she wrote. "To tell the truth, I was heartbroken... I think he's forgotten the good times we had, and this book is my way of setting the record straight."
She also appeared in an interview with The Village Voice, saying she would not rule out reconciling with her son. According to Debbie, it was a matter of "just basically swallowing your pride" and that she would not ever "give up on my kids" and "on anybody" because "there's hope for everybody."
Eminem Shocked Everyone When He Apologized to His Mother
In his song "Headlights," Eminem apologized to Debbie for "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and promised he would never perform it again.
True to his word, he retired the song after performing it at the 2013 Leeds Festival.
Eminem and Debbie Nelson Remained Estranged in the Years Before Her Death
Although they showed signs of wanting to fix their relationship, Eminem and Debbie appeared to remain distant in the years thereafter.
When the "The Real Slim Shady" singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Debbie publicly congratulated him in a video.
"I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you," Debbie added.
Debbie Nelson Died at the Age of 69
In September, In Touch released a report saying Debbie was "terminally ill with advanced lung cancer." Eminem was reportedly helping her financially but had not been in contact with her or other family members for years.
"People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," said an insider. "He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile."
On December 2, Debbie ultimately died at the age of 69.
How Eminem Reacted to Debbie Nelson's Death
Eminem has not publicly commented yet, but a report said he left out the lyric "F--- you Debbie" when he performed his song "Without Me" at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix event five days after her death.