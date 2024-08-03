20 Celebrities Eminem Dissed on His New Album: From Kanye West to Sean 'Diddy' Combs and More

On July 12, Eminem released his highly-anticipated album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), where he dissed several actors and musicians — playfully and seriously.

One of his mentions was Alec Baldwin after the incident happened on the set of Rust.

“F--- around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I'm Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin' you down," Eminem rapped on his track, "Fuel," referencing Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case.