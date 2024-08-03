20 Celebrities Eminem Dissed on His New Album: From Kanye West to Sean 'Diddy' Combs and More
Alec Baldwin
On July 12, Eminem released his highly-anticipated album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), where he dissed several actors and musicians — playfully and seriously.
One of his mentions was Alec Baldwin after the incident happened on the set of Rust.
“F--- around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I'm Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin' you down," Eminem rapped on his track, "Fuel," referencing Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case.
Amber Heard
Even Amber Heard did not escape Eminem's powerful words on "Lucifer."
"We squashed the beef like a hamburger patty / Or should I say gigantic t---? / ‘Cause I put that s--- to bed / Like Amber Heard at a Mattress Firm," the rapper stated.
The Aquaman actress admitted during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her in 2022 that she p----- in the bed she shared with her ex-husband after a fight. She told the court it was "a horrible practical joke."
Ben Affleck and Seth Green
“With Ben Affleck, me, and Seth Green hangin' on to the left wing / Of Jeffrey Epstein's jet screamin', ‘Hey, don't forget me’ (Haha)," Eminem poked fun at himself and the two stars as he referenced the late s-- offender's infamous jet, Lolita Express.
The vehicle was used to shuttle underage girls to the island. It also had Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton onboard several times.
Bill Cosby
On "Antichrist," Eminem mocked Bill Cosby and his crimes in the line, “Shady as Bill takin’ the pill and putting it in your soft drink.”
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner's gender transition was put under the spotlight on Eminem's track "Evil."
“Holy s---, Cait' Jenner just flipped (Yo) / Told me knock this s--- off and quit, and get off her d--- (Damn)," he shared.
Candace Owens
Eminem did not spare political commentator Candace Owens on the track "Lucifer."
“And Candace O, I ain't mad at her (Ah) / I ain't gon' throw the fact b---- forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her like them crackers she's backin' after her back is turned / In a cute MAGA hat with her brand-new White Lives Matter shirt (Haha, nope) / Or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt.”
He dragged Owens even more on "Bad One," rapping: “Yeah, this whole sub-genre with all these corny white rappers, I'm not a fan of it / It ain't my fault, but like sock puppets, I had a hand in it / This thousand bucks in my hand is just like what Candace did / When she turned her back on her own race 'cause I have abandoned it."
After hearing the track, Owens called Eminem "a g-- man."
Christopher Reeve
Eminem's Slim Shady persona still mentioned Christopher Reeve nearly two decades after the Superman actor died.
On "Brand New Dance," the 51-year-old rapper alluded to Reeve's past horse riding accident that left him paralyzed.
“Dance until you're wheelchair-bound, here we go / Yеah, horseback, little do-si-do / Little bit of soul mixеd with some rodeo / Everybody in the world's gonna laugh to this / S---, I'll probably end up crippled after this, come on," he rapped.
Eminem also mentioned Reeve on "Trouble": “With Christopher Reeve's luck (Woah, woah-woah-woah-woah) / Shady, Jesus, what the f---? / Oh, here comes Marshall to try to clean this up (Shut up) / What's the matter, Marshall? Your p---- tucked?”
DJ Paul
DJ Paul, who was born with Erb's Palsy that made his right arm smaller than his left, was included on "Fuel."
"Like James Todd, now your arms are too short to BK brawl Indeed, they small like DJ Paul," the "Without Me" rapper said.
Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre was among the artists Eminem playfully called out in his album.
On the track "Evil," the 8 Mile star — who has been Dr. Dre's loyal sidekick — rapped: “Might start a feud with Dre (Yeah) / And ask him to shoot the fade (What it do?).”
Ja Rule
- Eminem Invented Slim Shady Persona Because He Was 'Broke' and His 'Music Was Going Nowhere': 'My Life Was F----- Up'
- 'It's Time To Retire': Candace Owens Fires Back at Eminem Over New Diss Tracks
- 'Tasteless' Eminem Gets Dragged for Referencing Alec Baldwin's Tragic 'Rust' Shooting in New Song: 'Too Soon'
Eminem extended his long-standing feud with Ja Rule on "Guilty Conscience 2," delivering the scathing one-liner, “When I say, ‘F--- midgets,’ I mean Ja Rule (Oh)."
Kanye West
Even Kanye West's mental health struggles made it to Eminem's "Bad One."
“Brain is dead, space cadet / Like when Ye forgets to take his meds," the former D12 member performed.
Lamar Odom
Eminem dissed Lamar Odom on "Lucifer" by poking fun at the latter's drug use.
“So whether you friend or you are foe (Woah) Far as bars go, even f-----' retards know (Yeah)That as far as smoke with me, I don't think it'd be smart, so (Woah) / Might as well go lookin' for smoke with Lamar, bro (Yeah, yeah) / But, Marshall," the record-breaking hip-hop artist rapped.
Lizzo
After Lizzo proudly called herself "fat," Eminem took his chance to include it on "Road Rage" by using her name instead of "fat lady" in the lyrics.
“It's what it is though, but this is show biz, so things / Ain't never really truly over 'til Lizzo sings (Like I won't say that)," Eminem blasted.
Machine Gun Kelly
Eminem refused to end his and Machine Gun Kelly's rivalry, so he shot at him again on “Bad One”: “But I gotta keep going Tyson on Kelly (What?) / I bodied him twice and already / That little m-----------'s back throwing subs like a food fight at the deli."
Megan Thee Stallion
“And you know I'm here to stay 'cause me / If I was to ever take a leave, It would be aspirin to break a feve / If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat?” Eminem sang about Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident on his track "Houdini."
Melle Mel
After Melle Mel dissed Eminem, the Grammy-winning artist hit back with his track "Tobey."
“Get dissed though and by a pioneer / Who was one of the reasons why I am here / They tell me I should just let that s--- go and slide / ’Melle Mel shouldn't get no reply’ / ‘That man is a legend,’ b----, so am I," Eminem declared.
R. Kelly
More jabs came out of "Houdini," with Eminem taking a shot at R. Kelly with another witty wordplay: “In the coupe leaning back my seat, bumpin’ R. Kelly’s favorite group, The Black Guy Pees.”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs seemingly has the most mentions on Eminem's album as his name appears on three songs.
On "Fuel," Eminem referenced Combs' infamous 2016 video: “We can just say (What?) / I'm like an R-A-P-E-R (Yeah) / Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (Huh) / Wait, he didn't just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? (Yep).”
The "Love the Way You Lie" hitmaker also included Diddy jabs on "Bad One" and "Antichrist."
Skylar Grey
Eminem also included his frequent collaborator Skylar Grey on his track "Evil" and quipped he gave her a sexually transmitted virus.
“Even when stakes are high as the price of an angus, I filet / By the way, I think I just gave Skylar Gray Hepatitis A (Ew)," Eminem joked.