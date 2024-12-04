Eminem's Half-Brother Nate Says He's Filled With 'Mixed Emotions' in Scathing Post After Death of His Mom Debbie

“When he was taken away, I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him,” the father-of-three shared. “I tried to apply for full custody when I was 20, but I didn’t have the means.”

He continued, “The day he was taken away, I was the only one allowed to see him. They had come and got him out of school. He didn’t know what the f--- was going on. The same thing that had happened in my life was happening in his. It was like, ‘Man, if I get in position, I’m gonna stop all this s---.’ And I got in position and did.”