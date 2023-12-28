OK Magazine
Eminem Wants to Skip Deposition in Trademark Battle With 'RHOP' Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon

Dec. 28 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Eminem wants to stay far away from the courthouse.

On December 15, the rapper asked for a protective order so he doesn't have to accept Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's request that he appear at the deposition in their trademark battle.

Eminem filed an opposition to Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon trademarking the name 'Reasonably Shady.'

In legal documents obtained by a news outlet, the music icon's team noted the ladies' motion "is premature and procedurally improper as Applicants have yet to serve Opposer with a notice of deposition, a necessary prerequisite to taking and requesting that the Board compel a deposition."

The docs also stated the hitmaker's presence is "unwarranted ... duplicative and unduly burdensome" given his "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue, his absence of unique knowledge of the subjects at issue and others’ superior knowledge of said issues."

The 'RHOP' stars launched their podcast in 2021.

Instead, Eminem, 51, noted he would like to have three people present on his behalf.

The legal drama began back in February, as the 8 Mile actor objected to The Real Housewives of Potomac stars filing a trademark for the name of their podcast, "Reasonably Shady," since it "resembles" his "Slim Shady" nickname.

When they requested the trademark last year, the reality stars said they wanted to also use the name for merchandise such as makeup.

Eminem requested to skip the deposition.

Eminem's lawyer stated that the ladies' name choice would "cause confusion" for the public. "The reputation and goodwill associated with the 'Shady' trademark is unique to Eminem and his brand," the legal filing read. "We believe that the reality stars' use of the name could dilute and tarnish his trademark."

The reality stars said they are 'not infringing on anyone's rights.'

Bryant, 53, countered that in a statement, sharing, "We are simply defending our rights to use the name 'Shady.' Our makeup line has no connection to Eminem or his brand."

"We have put a lot of effort into developing our brand and ensuring that it reflects our personal vision," Dixon, 44, added at the time. "We are not infringing on anyone's rights, and we believe that we have a strong case."

Though it's unclear if it's mentioned in the legal filings, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, 28, has her own podcast titled "Just a Little Shady." The young adult also sells merchandise with the name.

