Eminem and Daughter Hailie Jade Attend Detroit Lions Game in Rare Joint Outing: Photos
Detroit Lions stans! On Sunday, October 8, Eminem made a rare public appearance in Michigan alongside daughter Hailie Jade to watch the Lions take home a win over the Carolina Panthers.
On Instagram, the rapper posted a photo of himself at the stadium, captioning it, "Detroit strong!!! 💪💪💪🦁🦁🦁let’s f----- gooooo!!!!"
The social media upload also included TV footage of his appearance, as the stadium cameras introduced him while playing his tune "Lose Yourself." In the clip, the star, 50, leans over to talk to his daughter.
The podcast host, 27, posted her own snaps from the game, where her fiancé, Evan McClintock, was also in attendance.
"Football, family & seemingly ranch 🏈," she captioned her post, referring to a viral photo of Taylor Swift eating chicken fingers at the Kansas City Chiefs' September 24 game.
Fans expressed their excitement over their joint appearance via the comments section, with one person writing, "always showing out for the home town."
"Awesome what are great family you are !! Glad to see you are together and making memories. hold on to those things ya never know how special they are until you look around and realize you don’t have that or them God Bless You all 🙌❤️🙌," another one of her followers said, while a third commented, "So good seeing all of you enjoying the game together 😊🙏🏻❤️🏈."
Eminem has kept his life as a father away from the spotlight, though he didn't hesitate to gush over his offspring in a 2020 interview.
"She's made me proud for sure. She's graduated from college. When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids," said the "Mockingbird" rapper.
"It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important. People also think, too, that money just buys happiness — that absolutely is not the truth," added the star. "You've got to be right inside otherwise none of this s--- means nothing."
Eminem is also a father figure to Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott. Alaina, 30, is ex-wife Kim Scott's niece, but was adopted by Eminem years ago. Stevie Laine, 21, was born to Kim and her boyfriend at the time, Eric Hartter.
"I have full custody of my niece," he shared in a 2004 interview. "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."
Eminem was more than happy to walk Alaina down the aisle at her wedding over the summer.
"These are once-in-a-lifetime moments, and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed," the bride gushed to People magazine of the event.