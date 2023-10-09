Eminem and Daughter Hailie Jade Attend Detroit Lions Game in Rare Joint Outing: Photos

"Awesome what are great family you are !! Glad to see you are together and making memories. hold on to those things ya never know how special they are until you look around and realize you don’t have that or them God Bless You all 🙌❤️🙌," another one of her followers said, while a third commented, "So good seeing all of you enjoying the game together 😊🙏🏻❤️🏈."

Eminem has kept his life as a father away from the spotlight, though he didn't hesitate to gush over his offspring in a 2020 interview.