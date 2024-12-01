Social Media Star! Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Cutest Selfies Before Becoming a Mom
Hailie Jade's father, Eminem, may be the King of Rap — but she's the queen of the selfie!
The famous offspring, 28, never fails to thrill her social media followers with her stylish looks, flawless skin and numerous glimpses into her life.
The fabulous photos may get a lot more candid as Hailie recently revealed she's expecting he first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Evan McClintock. "We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,'" she gushed during a recent episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast.
The couple announced their exciting news in the "Stan" artist's music video for his song "Temporary," in which Hailie handed her dad a little jersey and a sonogram. "Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls. You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always," a note from the proud daughter to her father read.
Hailie and her spouse started dating in 2016, with Evan popping the question in February 2023. "I kinda knew what I was after for your ring. Thankfully your sister helped me out there," the proud husband recalled about choosing his partner's engagement band during an episode of Hailie's podcast. "She really helped me out and basically told me what not to get."
"After I ordered it we were at my family's and we were all talking about rings, and I think you mentioned you had no idea what you wanted and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just ordered this ring. She’s saying she doesn’t know what she wants,'" he recalled.
All that was left was for Evan to tell Eminem about the milestone. "Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious. I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he explained. "So, I just followed him downstairs."
Scroll through to see some of Hailie's cutest social media moments!
Hailie stayed warm in a chic leopard print scarf and leather jacket while snapping a photo.
The podcaster sipped on coffee while rocking a tan puffer as she grabbed a picture.
Hailie celebrated the holiday season with a sweatshirt that reads, "Shady or Nice."
The influencer rocked an all-black look before heading out for a workout.
Hailie hid beneath her gray hoodie while grabbing a fun snap.
The mother-to-be stunned in a jean jacket and glasses.