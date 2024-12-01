Social Media Star! Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Cutest Selfies Before Becoming a Mom

The fabulous photos may get a lot more candid as Hailie recently revealed she's expecting he first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Evan McClintock. "We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,'" she gushed during a recent episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast.

The couple announced their exciting news in the "Stan" artist's music video for his song "Temporary," in which Hailie handed her dad a little jersey and a sonogram. "Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls. You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always," a note from the proud daughter to her father read.