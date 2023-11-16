Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Cozies Up to Fiancé Evan McClintock While on Vacation — Photos
Hailie Jade is giving her followers a glimpse into her romantic getaway with her fiancé, Evan McClintock.
Eminem's daughter, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 15, to share photos from her and her husband-to-be's loved-up trip to Mexico for a friend's wedding.
"A weekend for the books 💃🌴 cheers to our newly married friends 🥂," Jade captioned the slew of photos of her and McClintock, 28, posing together during a stunning sunset, enjoying the sandy beaches and other precious moments from their time in Cabo San Lucas.
"It's almost your turn girly! Can't wait to see wedding pics!" one commenter wrote below the post, hinting at the "Just a Little Shady" podcast host's upcoming wedding day.
"Congratulations to your friends 😍 can't wait for your and Evan's wedding next! ❤️," a second well-wisher chimed in with excitement.
The happy update comes months after the couple sparked split rumors after they were seen keeping their distance at Tao during Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago over the summer.
"Hailie arrived with her fiancé and five or six friends before Metro Boomin came on stage," the eyewitness source alleged. "She sat between two of her girlfriends, and Evan stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section of the club."
The insider claimed Jade and McClintock only exchanged "a few words with each other" throughout the night. "She didn't seem to be in very high spirits," the source added.
With the alleged bump in the road behind them, the young duo can focus on their big day after McClintock popped the question earlier this year.
"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now, or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" McClintock explained of asking the "Stan" rapper, 51, for his daughter's hand in marriage.
"So, I just followed him downstairs, and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake," McClintock continued of the intimidating moment.
The pair began dating in 2016 but have kept their romance off social media for the most part. "I rarely share my feed, but when I do I'm happy it's with you ❤️," Jade penned below a snap of them kissing in July 2021.
This spring, Jade and McClintock celebrated their engagement with a lavish bash surrounded by friends and family in Detroit, Mich.