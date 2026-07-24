Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Curses at Cops as They Attempted to Assist Her Following Suicide Attempt

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly became confrontational with police officers as they worked to assist her following an alleged suicide attempt. In a video obtained by an outlet, Scott was seen being placed onto a stretcher as several police officers escorted her out of her Michigan home. At the time, she appeared to be wearing only a pair of purple underwear.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Scott reportedly became confrontational with police officers as they assisted her during a medical emergency at her Michigan home.

Article continues below advertisement

As officers attempted to secure her to the stretcher, Scott repeatedly tried to free herself. “F------ idiots,” she blurted out, as she vigorously tried to untie herself. She also appeared to direct her anger toward someone who was still inside the home. “Get the f--- out, you m-------. Dopehead. Now!” Scott shouted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emergency responders transported Kim Scott to McLaren Macomb Hospital after responding to an alleged suicide attempt on July 11.

During the incident, a female police officer told those at the scene that Scott had bitten her and displayed an injury on her arm to the camera. Another individual could be heard saying Scott was "getting charged" because of what had happened. “That’s fine, she’s going to the hospital right now,” the female police said. Later in the footage, the officer's arm was photographed after she alleged Scott bit her during the encounter.

Article continues below advertisement

Emergency Responders Took Scott to the Hospital

Source: MEGA Police at the scene alleged that Kim Scott bit a female officer while officers were trying to assist her.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

As OK! previously reported, Scott was hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. Emergency responders were dispatched to Scott's home in Chesterfield, Mich., around 8 p.m. on July 11 after receiving a call regarding an unconscious person, according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by a news outlet. "Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding," a dispatcher told first responders of a "suicide attempt," per audio obtained by another news outlet on Wednesday, July 15. "She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers." According to the report, the caller was eventually able to remove the knife from Scott's hand after she lost consciousness. The 51-year-old was then wheeled out of the home on a gurney before being loaded into an ambulance. The emergency was categorized as a "Hemorrhage/Laceration." The Chesterfield Police Department responded alongside emergency medical personnel before Scott was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital in Michigan for treatment. Her current condition has not been publicly disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott's Long History With Eminem

Source: MEGA Kim Scott was previously married to Eminem twice, with their marriages ending in 2001 and again in 2006.

Scott is widely known for her longtime relationship with Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers. The former couple married for the first time in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They later reconciled and remarried in 2006, though their second marriage also ended later that year.

Hospitalization Came Weeks After DUI Case