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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Curses at Cops as They Attempted to Assist Her Following Suicide Attempt

eminem ex wife kim scott curses at cops
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott, Eminem's ex-wife, reportedly argued with police after a medical emergency at her home.

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July 24 2026, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

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Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly became confrontational with police officers as they worked to assist her following an alleged suicide attempt.

In a video obtained by an outlet, Scott was seen being placed onto a stretcher as several police officers escorted her out of her Michigan home. At the time, she appeared to be wearing only a pair of purple underwear.

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image of Kim Scott reportedly became confrontational with police officers as they assisted her during a medical emergency at her Michigan home.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott reportedly became confrontational with police officers as they assisted her during a medical emergency at her Michigan home.

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As officers attempted to secure her to the stretcher, Scott repeatedly tried to free herself.

“F------ idiots,” she blurted out, as she vigorously tried to untie herself.

She also appeared to direct her anger toward someone who was still inside the home.

“Get the f--- out, you m-------. Dopehead. Now!” Scott shouted.

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image of Emergency responders transported Kim Scott to McLaren Macomb Hospital after responding to an alleged suicide attempt on July 11.
Source: MEGA

Emergency responders transported Kim Scott to McLaren Macomb Hospital after responding to an alleged suicide attempt on July 11.

During the incident, a female police officer told those at the scene that Scott had bitten her and displayed an injury on her arm to the camera.

Another individual could be heard saying Scott was "getting charged" because of what had happened.

“That’s fine, she’s going to the hospital right now,” the female police said.

Later in the footage, the officer's arm was photographed after she alleged Scott bit her during the encounter.

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Emergency Responders Took Scott to the Hospital

image of Police at the scene alleged that Kim Scott bit a female officer while officers were trying to assist her.
Source: MEGA

Police at the scene alleged that Kim Scott bit a female officer while officers were trying to assist her.

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As OK! previously reported, Scott was hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt.

Emergency responders were dispatched to Scott's home in Chesterfield, Mich., around 8 p.m. on July 11 after receiving a call regarding an unconscious person, according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by a news outlet.

"Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding," a dispatcher told first responders of a "suicide attempt," per audio obtained by another news outlet on Wednesday, July 15. "She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers."

According to the report, the caller was eventually able to remove the knife from Scott's hand after she lost consciousness.

The 51-year-old was then wheeled out of the home on a gurney before being loaded into an ambulance. The emergency was categorized as a "Hemorrhage/Laceration."

The Chesterfield Police Department responded alongside emergency medical personnel before Scott was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital in Michigan for treatment. Her current condition has not been publicly disclosed.

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Scott's Long History With Eminem

image of Kim Scott was previously married to Eminem twice, with their marriages ending in 2001 and again in 2006.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott was previously married to Eminem twice, with their marriages ending in 2001 and again in 2006.

Scott is widely known for her longtime relationship with Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

The former couple married for the first time in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They later reconciled and remarried in 2006, though their second marriage also ended later that year.

Hospitalization Came Weeks After DUI Case

Scott's hospitalization came just weeks after legal troubles involving an alleged DUI case.

A warrant had reportedly been issued for her arrest after she failed to appear at a scheduled court hearing.

According to Detective Sgt. Joseph Feld of the Chesterfield Township Police Department, Scott was arrested and booked on a suspected DUI charge on May 14 after she allegedly struck another vehicle while driving near Detroit the previous evening, per TMZ.

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