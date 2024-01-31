Hailie Jade Scott Shares Rare Photo With Her Family From Lions Playoff Game
Hailie Jade Scott gave her followers a glimpse inside her football-filled family day.
Eminem's daughter, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 30, to share a slew of photos of herself, fiancé Evan McClintock, her sister Alaina Marie Scott and her husband, Matt Moeller, along with her dad's half-brother Nate, hanging out at the NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.
"Until next season 💙," Hailie captioned the post, which featured her loved ones as they watched the Michigan team lose during the Sunday, January 28, match.
Although their famous dad, 51, was not present for their day out, Eminem took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to support his hometown team. "So proud of the @lions. Thanks 4 an amazing season!!!! We'll b back!!!" the rapper wrote.
One event all of the relatives will most likely reunite for will be the "just a little shady" podcast host's upcoming wedding to her husband-to-be. During a 2023 episode of Hailie's audio series, Evan revealed the lead-up to asking the "Love the Way You Lie" musician for his daughter's hand in marriage.
"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now, or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he recalled. "So, I just followed him downstairs, and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
Hailie has maintained an extremely tight bond with Eminem over the years, often gushing over how proud she's been of her dad getting back on stage to perform.
"I found out right before but still, no matter what, I get so hyped because I can just like see the crowd being like so happy," she said in a September 2023 episode about the patriarch hitting the stage with 50 Cent at his Final Lap tour stop in Detroit.
"There was this guy in front of us and he originally was like in our seats, he was not supposed to be there, so he just climbed over and went to the seats in front of us," she continued. "He was living his best life the entire time and thankfully nobody came to those seats, so he didn't get kicked out, but I was just like, 'Yes! You deserve the right to be there, man.'"
"I was so frickin' happy. I have not seen him perform since like I seriously think it was like 6th grade," Hailie gushed. "I was just so happy because there's so many bangers that I feel that everybody just like forgets about."